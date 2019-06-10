Anniston residents were upset Monday evening about the city Housing Authority’s plans to soon demolish more public apartment complexes.
About 15 people gathered in the meeting room of Carver Community Center, along with the authority’s board of directors and the City Council. The meeting was meant to update the council and residents about the status of the authority’s plans. Most of the agenda — and the meeting’s two hours — were dedicated to the planned razing of Barber Terrace and Glen Addie Homes, two of the Housing Authority’s properties.
Cooper Homes, another Housing Authority property, was demolished last year, but environmental studies at the property have shown that contaminants were found in a layer of fill dirt about five feet underground. The dirt was used during the building’s construction in the early 1950s. Cleaning it up will delay the plan to rebuild a better Cooper Homes, according to Housing Authority Director Sonny McMahand.
Most residents who spoke at the meeting offered a clear message: Don’t tear down more housing until Cooper Homes is rebuilt.
“If you make a promise to the community you should keep your promise first,” said Glen Ray, one of about five residents who stood to speak during the meeting. “Why not fix the problem before you move on to make another problem?”
Ray echoed the comments of others who were worried that residents would be shuffled out of their homes long enough to confuse their participation in city elections next year, a concern Councilman Ben Little raised during the meeting. He said that all three of the demolition projects fall within Ward 3, his ward.
“I personally don’t want anything done with Ward 3 until we’re done with Cooper Homes,” Little said. “What if you tear down Barber Terrace and something comes up. People are dispersed, the census is dispersed, the general election is dispersed ...”
McMahand said that federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has mandated that outdated buildings be demolished throughout the country. He said that if Cooper Homes hadn’t been demolished, HUD would have ordered it done anyway.
According to Russell Griebel, executive vice president of United Consulting — the Georgia-based company that managed environmental studies on both Cooper and Barber Terrace — contaminants at the Cooper site include petroleum products, slag, some PCBs and other heavy fuel compounds.
Depending on whose standards are used, those levels may be too high, at least for funding’s sake. Griebel said the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for PCB safety near residential sites aren’t as stringent as those of the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, which he said United Consulting used to determine the site’s eligibility for use in construction. According to AHFA standards, which have to be met to receive money from the organization, Cooper’s PCB levels were too high. By the EPA’s limits, he said, the site is safe.
“It’s not necessarily a human health risk,” Griebel said.
Winton Yerby, president of Hollyhand Development, the company handling the demolition projects, said disposing of the fill dirt and replacing it would cost as much as $3 million.
Members of the council discussed identifying where the fill dirt came from, but McMahand said it was at least 75 years old.
During the meeting, council members said they had deeded over Anniston land to the Housing Authority for use in the Barber Terrace project, which would be used to build a new apartment building. Residents of one of Barber’s three existing structures would move into that space and the then-vacated building would be demolished, according to a plan Hollyhand devised, they said, rotating buildings until each had been replaced.
Yerby said that was not actually the plan, because the hill the complex sits on will have to be leveled off to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Residents would be allowed to move back in at the rebuilt Barber Terrace, he said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins seemed upset at what Yerby called a miscommunication.
“That’s not what we agreed to,” Jenkins said.
Some apartments at Glen Addie Homes have been vacated, McMahand said. He said the plan was to renovate the building, but a discovery of mold growing in the walls would cost at least $1 million to fix, atop $500,000 already spent on renovations.
Doug Brooks, a Housing Authority construction manager, said a clay subwall with a brick veneer had been slurping up moisture over the decades since the building went up. Eventually, plaster on the interior walls started pulling away from the brick, and mold began to creep through.
McMahand said HUD officials recommended applying to demolish the building, which he said the Housing Authority board intends to do.
“If Glen Addie is so bad, why are we going to Barber Terrace instead?” asked Little. “You’re consistent with one thing — being inconsistent.”
McMahand said that Tinsley Manor, Washington Homes, Fairview Terrace and Parkwin Homes are all candidates for renovation.