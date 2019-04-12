Downtown Anniston will transform into a racetrack Saturday, when hundreds of racers from around the world come to compete in the Alabama Cycling Classic.
The cycling classic includes the Noble Street Festival, Sunny King Criterium and Piedmont Road Race. Crews began closing off Moore and Wilmer Avenues Friday afternoon to set up the course for tomorrow’s races. Signs along Noble Street warned residents of its impending weekend closure.
The cycling classic brings professional racers from around the world and fans from around the state and nation.
Nashville resident and Anniston native Chris Sharp has been coming back home to the Alabama Cycling Classic for the past five years. Sharp said Friday that his family enjoys watching the youngest racers compete in the criterium, the set of races held in Anniston throughout Saturday.
“We just love watching the little kids race because they’re always so animated,” he said.
The cycling classic is a “wonderful” showcase of what Calhoun County has to offer, according to Sharp. He said the event offers residents a chance to relax together and enjoy downtown
“I love seeing my home host events like this because it shows everyone Anniston’s bright side,” he said. “Other cities do this all the time, so I have to bring the family down to support Anniston when something like this happens.”
The Sunny King Criterium is a one-day event in which cyclists race on a circuit marked out downtown. This criterium will include 22 racing categories including juniors, masters and professionals. Cash prizes for adult riders range from $200 to $12,500 for first-place finishers.
Saturday’s Noble Street Festival will include carnival rides, food trucks, local craft artisans, a rock-climbing wall and all the activities typically associated with outdoor festivals, according to Reilly Johnson, director of Main Street Anniston. The event is free to attend and the carnival rides are also free to the public, she said. There will also be a kids zone with free activities.
Live musicians will be playing throughout the downtown festival, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 6:30 p.m. The Peerless Soundstage will be set up on West 10th Street right outside the Peerless Saloon. Johnson said a new act will play every hour or half hour until the festival closes.
Severe weather could lead to the postponement of one or both of the races, according to race director Marilyn Cullinane.
“We will still race in the rain, but the bikers would probably slow down,” she said.
The Saturday morning forecast includes a 30 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service station in Calera. That rises to 50 percent Saturday evening, but cycling officials say the criterium will go on through rain.
Cullinane said Friday that Sunday’s Piedmont Road Race is still slated to take place, but officials were monitoring a forecast for severe weather and will make a final decision before the races on Sunday.
“We’ve been following the weather patterns since Tuesday and we’ve been speaking with the National Weather Service and the county EMA.”
She said that race might be postponed to another date if the severe weather chances increase.
“If it’s just rain a lot of the racers will slow down and won’t race as aggressively,” she said. “With thunder, lighting and high winds we definitely pull them off the course.”