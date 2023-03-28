Anniston hosts spring breakers at community centers

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The city of Anniston is hosting spring break activities at various community centers this week to give kids a place to go during their week-long break from school.
On Tuesday at the Hodges Community Center about two dozen kids showed up for games, crafts and sports, said Stephen Graham, the center’s recreation leader.
“We’re doing something for the spring break, for the kids, to give them activities and a safe place to have some fun,” Graham said.
“We’re going to have some activities for them, take them out, play a little football, let them get on the playground, do different things, we have some arts and crafts for them, just give them something to do, keep them moving a little bit,” he said.
The spring break fun is held at different community centers from Monday to Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
Ta’krlee Stubbs, 12, and his brother were shooting some basketball in the center’s gym before the program got started.
Stubbs was in good spirits.
“We’re just going to all the little fun days at the centers and this weekend we’re going to Florida,” Stubbs said. “Just playing basketball and playing with my friends and stuff.”
Trey Chappel, the recreation leader at the community center, along with other staff took the kids to the tennis courts to teach them pickleball, which is a combination of badminton, tennis and table tennis. The kids adapted quickly to whacking the hollow yellow ball over the net.
Tonya Johson brought her granddaughter Sapphire Devine, 8, to the community center for the day's events as a break from keyboards and screens.
“I love this idea so much because it gives the kids an opportunity to play, socialize, still receive somewhat of an education because play is important and it keeps them out of trouble,” Johnson said.
On Wednesday the South Highland Community center at 229 S. Allen will host the spring break events from noon - 4 p.m. and on Thursday Carver Community Center at 720 W. 14th St. will host the spring-breakers, also from noon - 4 p.m.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.