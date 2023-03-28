 Skip to main content
Anniston hosts spring breakers at community centers

Trey Chappel, right, recreation leader at the Hodges Community Center, teaches the kids about pickle ball at the Spring break fun event Tuesday.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The city of Anniston is hosting spring break activities at various community centers this week to give kids a place to go during their week-long break from school.

On Tuesday at the Hodges Community Center about two dozen kids showed up for games, crafts and sports, said Stephen Graham, the center’s recreation leader.

Jaidyn Bowers, left, and Jordan Dupree shoot hoops at the Spring break fun event at the Hodges Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Dimarion Kirksey plays pickle ball at the Spring break fun event at the Hodges Community Center on Tuesday afternoon.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.