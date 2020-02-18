Anniston hospice volunteer hits 21st year helping in health care

Ray Clevenger didn’t like people when he was young, but he got over it.
Staff and volunteers of SouthernCare New Beacon, a hospice in Anniston, gathered at Classic on Noble for lunch Tuesday to both congratulate and thank Clevenger for his 21 years as a hospice volunteer. Senior staff presented him with a glass plaque shaped like a futuristic monolith, engraved with the words “For your loyal dedication and unwavering commitment.” Clevenger sat with his wife, Ester Ruth, while two other volunteers — Irene Jones and Robert Washington — received glass plaques for their 10 and nine years of volunteer work, respectively.
“Back when I was growing up, I hated people,” Clevenger said after the brief presentation. “I was raised real rough.”
The now 78-year-old joined the Navy when he was 19, still rough around the edges and confrontational. His own grandmother told him he’d die and go to hell by the time he was 21, he said.
“I was a mean person when I was young,” he admitted.
That had all changed after he found Jesus, he said, through his wife’s family. He met them soon after he enlisted, and felt a change in himself. He later became a chaplain at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, a chaplain at the Cleburne County Jail, the Cleburne County Nursing Home and a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Heflin.
Now, according to Amy Griggs, the volunteer coordinator at the hospice, Clevenger is an example among volunteers, especially in an emotionally difficult field like hospice care.
“Hospice is a difficult, very taxing field, and it’s an emotional field,” Griggs said before presenting Clevenger’s award. “You hear a lot of heartfelt stories.”
Jane Sims, SouthernCare’s area vice president of sales, said that volunteers like Clevenger, Jones and Washington are often the only social interaction clients get to have.
“A lot of our patients, their spouses may have passed away, and family may not be available,” Sims said.
Clevenger said after the presentation that he’d decided to work in hospice care after seeing his father die of cancer. A team of workers came to comfort him in the early morning on the day he died. Clevenger stood and watched them work alongside his sister.
“After a while, I said I’ve got to become a part of that,” he recalled.
He said his work as a chaplain and as a hospice volunteer are both easy enough, since he likes to meet people.
“I learned, after I hated for so many years, to love,” Clevenger said. “I honestly can say there’s not a single person I hate because of what I’ve experienced.”