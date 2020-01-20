Anniston honors MLK at 18th annual celebration

Anniston High School alumna Ciara Smith approached city residents Monday with a declaration: “I am not defined by the hell that I faced, because I took the keys back.”
Smith, who graduated in 2017 and is now a senior in political science at Spelman College in Atlanta, told much of her life story during the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast that morning. She tied the circumstances of her youth — a difficult upbringing due to an absent father and a mother who faced drug addiction, which she turned around through education and forgiveness — to the aches felt by Anniston residents dealing with community conflict.
Smith told hundreds of people gathered at the city’s meeting center that she first had to forgive her parents. Their relationship is a good one now, she said, but only because she was willing to understand that they may not have healed from their own childhood wounds.
Likewise, she said, Anniston residents could learn to forgive and understand one another.
“We’re sitting together as if just 65 years ago we weren’t constitutionally prohibited from doing so,” Smith said. “We can only rise together. In order to do that we must heal together, and we must be willing to dig deep.”
Smith received a standing ovation for her speech, the last part of a nearly three-hour breakfast and celebration honoring King and his contributions to the civil rights movement. Kids from Cobb Elementary performed “Sing About Martin,” a staple song from King events underlining his dreams of peace and love. Students from Randolph Park Elementary read the poem “I Am Somebody” and performed King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
City leadership took an opportunity to speak, as well. Mayor Jack Draper cited his favorite King quote — that people fear each other because they don’t know each other, because they haven’t communicated — and echoed the sentiment in his own words.
“If we want to make this community all it can be, we’re going to have to talk to each other,” Draper said.
City Council member David Reddick issued a similar call to unity.
“We’re all one big team,” said Reddick. “We can’t do anything alone. We can only grow, we can only prosper, we can only develop together.”
A table was set up in the meeting center lobby, where volunteers reminded visitors about the 2020 census, which starts in April. Another tableful of volunteers helped people register to vote and restore their voting rights, if they had previously been convicted of certain crimes.
According to Demetric Roberts, a volunteer at the voter registration booth, Alabama law changed in 2017 with the introduction of the Definition of Moral Turpitude Act, which redefines what felony convictions bar state residents from casting votes in elections.
The breakfast, with its high traffic — the parking lot was packed, and there weren’t many available seats inside — was a good opportunity to get the word out, he explained, especially since many of the people affected by the change have yet to learn of it.
“It’s just a matter of trying to catch enough people and make them aware of it,” Roberts said.
The process only takes about 45 days, he said; one of his family members had their voting rights restored and it was simple enough, and not time-intensive.
Two people signed up to start the process that morning, Roberts said, on top of another 17 his volunteer group has signed up since September. He said he’s had a booth at the King event the last five years, but this is the first one with voter restoration.
People interested in restoring their voting rights can visit alabamavotingrights.com/can-i-vote, or call Roberts at 256-499-4218 for more information.