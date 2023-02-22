 Skip to main content
Anniston homeless to gain shelter with new construction on Gurnee

Homeless shelter

Professional renderings of the front and rear of a proposed homeless center for Anniston were shown at a City Council meeting Tuesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Maudine Holloway and the late Martha Vandervoort, both widely known for their earnest and successful efforts to aid the homeless and destitute in Anniston, will have their names attached to new property designed to advance their cause.

The Anniston City Council Tuesday afternoon saw plans presented by the Community Task Force on Homelessness for new construction at 1411 Gurnee Avenue that will help the homeless have a chance at decent lives.

