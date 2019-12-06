David Arnett is the first to admit that he doesn’t know what streets and bridges in Anniston are in the most dire need of repair. But the city’s new public works director is eager to find out.
“The attraction of the job is in getting back to my roots, which is construction and utilities and the heart of the city — infrastructure,” Arnett said. “Working for the purposes of the people.”
The City Council on Tuesday voted to hire Arnett as public works director — the department head in charge of building and maintaining new roads and city buildings, keeping utilities up and running and maintaining the city’s vehicle fleet.
Arnett lives in Pell City, but until this week he worked for the city of Trussville as superintendent of engineering and inspections. He’s not an engineer — his bachelor’s degree is in business and he holds a master’s degree in administration — but he has worn plenty of hats that could come in handy while managing a city’s infrastructure.
During a stint in the Navy in the 1990s, he worked in aviation administration in Washington state and in Oklahoma — in addition to going to sea on the USS Abraham Lincoln. He said he hopes that job will give him a head start in dealing with Anniston Regional Airport — the airfield south of Oxford that remains within Anniston’s official purview.
“It falls under the very large public works umbrella,” Arnett said.
After the Navy, Arnett drove the highways as a truck driver and worked as a plumber before going to work for the city of Vestavia Hills as a building inspector in 2005, then for Trussville as inspection manager in 2014.
He has also dipped his toe into city politics, running in 2016 for councilman in Pell City as an advocate for comprehensive city planning.
In his first week at work in Anniston, Arnett hasn’t been quite so prescriptive about the city’s needs. He said he knows fall leaf pickup is the biggest seasonal task on the city’s plate right now. As for larger plans, he says he’s listening and learning to find out what the city’s top priorities are.
“Obviously there’s been a two-year gap, so coming on and trying to get the vision of Mr. (City Manager Steven) Folks and the council is my focus,” he said.
Former public works director Bob Dean left the city in 2017 to work for the city of Enterprise. Since then, Arnett said, the department has been run largely by Darryl Abernathy. Arnett said he’s impressed with the state of the public works department so far.
“Sometimes when you walk into a city job, you walk into a bad situation, especially after two years,” he said. “That’s not the case here.”
Public relations officer to start soon
The council this week also filled another long-empty position. Council members hired Anniston native Jackson Hodges as the city’s new public relations officer. Before he was hired by the city, Hodges worked in The Anniston Star’s advertising department. In 2018, he was the campaign chairman for County Commissioner Tim Hodges, his father, who won re-election.
“It will be my job to tell people about all the good things going on in Anniston,” Hodges said.
Hodges comes to the job amid some disagreement on the council about whether the city should have a public relations person at all. In budget hearings earlier this year Councilman Ben Little proposed eliminating the $50,000 set aside for the position and using that money for street cleanup.
Folks, the city manager, was quick to point out that a majority of the council approved the position. He said Hodges faced more vetting than most people in a similar position.
“He went through a grueling set of interviews with five department directors,” Folks said.