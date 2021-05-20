Anniston High School seniors move past COVID at graduation

Allasha Dudley stood before her classmates in Anniston’s Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium and told them she never thought this day would come.
Dudley and her classmates were juniors when the pandemic shut down schools. In their senior year, she said, they lived with parents who had to find new jobs and studied under teachers learning new ways to teach.
“The pandemic taught me an important lesson: Never take what you have for granted,” said Dudley, the salutatorian of Anniston High School’s Class of 2021.
One hundred young men and women lined up to get their diplomas in a ceremony at the school’s football stadium Thursday evening. Most local school systems hold their graduations next week, and Anniston’s ceremony may offer a hint of what pomp and circumstance will look like in the late-pandemic era.
Like last year, graduates sat in widely spaced chairs on the football field, with masks on their faces. But in the stands, the crowd was fuller, packed more tightly together. There were enough parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters to send up cheers fit for a football game.
COVID-19 was on everyone’s mind when the Class of 2020 walked. The mask mandates were new, canceled proms were still a shock, the city’s unemployment rate was 22 percent.
Thursday’s ceremony was a reminder of how quickly old habits can grow back. Speakers quoted Dr. Seuss and Henry David Thoreau, and spoke of a future limited only by a dreamer’s desire and willingness to work.
“Follow your passion and stay true to yourself,” said class historian KaLyn Heard. “Never let anyone tell you that you cannot do anything.”
But the 2021 class lost more of its senior year to the virus than did the Class of 2020, something the graduates haven’t forgotten.
“It took away our pep rallies, it took away half of our junior and our senior year,” said valedictorian Bryan Damon Wynn. “But we still made it here tonight.”
Principal Alexis Wise told the class that in many ways they’ve pioneered a “new norm.” Officials in the school system have said for months that they expect some of the pandemic’s changes to education to be permanent, though it’s still unclear how much of a role online classes will play in the post-pandemic classroom.
“The many, many sacrifices that you all have endured both large and small, and even the ones that no one knew you were making, have propelled you to your place of purpose,” she said.
Most local schools, including schools in the Calhoun County, Oxford and Jacksonville systems, will hold their graduations May 27.