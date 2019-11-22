Two Anniston City Schools career tech programs have been accredited by the National Center for Construction Education and Research, according to program director Ed Sturkie.
Both the electrical technology and welding programs, taught by Rebekah Woodall and Bentley Porterfield, respectively, were recently accredited by the NCCER, which works with industry and academic groups to ensure that training meets general construction practice standards, according to the organization’s website. The process is lengthy, requiring six months of training for teachers seeking accreditation and a six-month audit performed by NCCER.
Sturkie put a spotlight on the two programs during a meeting Thursday of the Anniston Board of Education, before starting a presentation on the school system’s career tech programs. Board members had previously requested an overall summary of Sturkie’s program and what it offers. During his presentation, Sturkie explained that career tech offers something employers want desperately.
“Everybody is singing the same song,” Sturkie told board members and a packed room of educators. “They can’t get anyone to come to work, they can’t get anyone to pass a drug test. We’re giving soft skills to students so they can be effective in the workplace.”
He broke down enrollment from program to program; some have grown, like the certified nursing program, which had six students last year and now has 17 enrolled. Some students in last year’s cosmetology program left the school system before completing their certifications, he said, but another three have enrolled in the program’s guest services curriculum.
He also detailed the WorkKeys program, a set of ACT assessments meant to gauge workplace readiness, with less of a focus on English and math skills. All students take those tests, he said, not just career tech. He said in some circumstances, college credit can be awarded based on successful tests.
He suggested boosting science, technology, engineering and math participation through the use of LEGO programs, which are used to build foundations in computer coding. An existing program in elementary classes could be expanded to at least the middle school, he said.
After the presentation, school board members seemed impressed. Joan Frazier, a former superintendent for the school system, recalled skepticism about career tech’s potential only a decade before.
“I clearly remember being told, ‘you’ll never get this off the ground,’” she told Sturkie.
During its meeting, the school board also:
— Approved the submission of a report fulfilling state requirements under Lee v. Macon, a landmark desegregation case. Reports must be filed with the state each year; Superintendent Ray Hill said the school had requested extensions to collect proper data.
— Approved a field trip and personnel changes.
— Made corrections to the school calendar, which had some teachers short by either one or two working days, depending on their contracts. All teachers with missed days will make up their first with professional development training at Jacksonville State University, and online training for any additional days required.