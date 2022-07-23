Anniston High campus site of back-to-school ‘bash’ July 30

A back-to-school “bash” will help Anniston students and parents get used to the idea that another school year gets going on August 9.
The big party will be held July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on the Anniston High School campus, according to an announcement at an Anniston Board of Education meeting Thursday.
“We have for the first time, a family bash to celebrate our band students, our cheerleaders, our football team before the first home game,” Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said.
Anniston’s first football game is away when the Wellborn Panthers host the Anniston Bulldogs on August 19. Anniston’s first home football game will be on August 26 when Anniston hosts Villa Rica in a non-region game.
The July 30 event will include:
— A school supply giveaway
“The goal is to make sure that they have adequate supplies and the things that they need not just at the beginning of the school year but throughout the school year,” Hill said.
“We have a collaboration between the City Council and other partners who have started to donate to help us to provide for those students,” Hill said.
During the meeting one of those partners that Hill spoke of surprised the school board with a donation of $2,500 to aid in the cause.
Three representatives from Regions Bank presented an oversized check to the school system, much to the delight of all in attendance.
Corey R. McWhorter, Market Executive, SVP Commercial Relationship Manager with Regions, said the bank is glad to be a partner with the school system.
“We’d like to make a presentation today to support your back to school efforts and donate $2,500 for that effort,” McWhorter said. “Hopefully it will help in these inflationary environments that we’re in, be able to purchase some back-to-school supplies for the kids in the school system.”
After the meeting Hill said the gift was “awesome.”
“Regions Bank has been really working with us for years and they’ve really been beside us even in the tough times, so this is just another example of them reaching out and really helping Anniston city schools so we’re very appreciative,” Hill said.
Hill said the money will go into the school system’s discretionary fund that will be used for students and staff, awards, field trips and to possibly help a homeless student.
In other business the board voted to approve the following:
— Approved Knox (formerly Knox Concert Series) for the use of the Anniston High School auditorium for the rehearsal and performance of the Nutcracker at no charge.
— Approved the change in the school system’s mask mandate for students and teachers from required to optional.
— Approved additional items for bus discipline and rule changes.
— Approved the use of the new business funds from the city of Anniston.