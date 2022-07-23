Anniston High campus site of back-to-school ‘bash’ July 30

 Skip to main content
Officials representing Regions Bank in Anniston and the city school system are pleased to be a part of a $2,500 donation from the bank to the schools Thursday. From left: Leann O'Neal, Regions branch manager; board of education member member Trudy Munford, BOE member Joan Frazier, BOE member Becky Brown; Floresha Shena Watkins, vice president community relations manager at Regions Bank; Dr. D. Ray Hill, Anniston school superintendent, Corey R. McWhorter, Market Executive, SVP Commercial Relationship Manager at Regions bank; and Robert Houston, school board president. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A back-to-school “bash” will help Anniston students and parents get used to the idea that another school year gets going on August 9.

The big party will be held July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on the Anniston High School campus, according to an announcement at an Anniston Board of Education meeting Thursday.