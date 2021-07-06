Anniston Heritage Festival essay, art competition submissions open

Anniston students can compete for cash prizes in art and essay contests at city’s annual Heritage Festival in August, the city announced.
The festival, an annual celebration of Juneteenth, was set for its eighth year when the COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020. The Heritage Festival’s return is set for Aug. 28 at Zinn Park. Among the planned activities are two contests: An essay contest for high school students and an art competition for middle schoolers.
Essays will focus on Alabama’s role in and effect on the civil rights movement, and range from 500 to 750 words in length, according to a news release from the city. The art contest will focus on the same topic, via visual interpretation. Examples include the Freedom Riders journey, civil rights figures from Alabama or pivotal moments in the state’s civil rights history.
Submissions will be judged by an independent festival panel, according to the release, and are due by Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second and $150 for third for both contests. Entries are limited to one per contestant.
Submissions can be emailed to citymanager@annistonal.gov or mailed to P.O. Box 2168, Anniston, 36202.
Call 256-846-2044 for more information.