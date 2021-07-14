Anniston guaranteed ‘metropolitan’ status after White House decision

The Anniston-Oxford metropolitan area will continue to be officially just that — a metro area — after federal officials decided Tuesday to scrap a plan to change the requirements for metropolitan status.
The federal Office of Management and Budget announced Tuesday that it would keep “metropolitan statistical area” (MSA) status for urban areas with more than 50,000 people, instead of bumping it up to 100,000 people as proposed earlier this year.
The MSA is the government’s way of tracking statistics about urban areas that spill over conventional city lines. Some, like the Birmingham MSA, extend to multiple counties.
Anniston’s MSA is clearly on the low end of the metro spectrum, so much so that many Calhoun County residents would likely describe the area as rural.
A bump down to “micropolitan” status would likely have meant that the government collected less detailed information about trends in the area, among other changes.
The OMB proposed the change in January, citing a need for change as the country grows more populous.
According to a White House announcement on Tuesday, the OMB changed its recommendation after receiving public comment on the issue.