Anniston grows onto global stage

It must have been a flashpoint.
How could this average, small-town street, busy with hardware, grocery and seed stores become a global destination? How was Anniston forever thrust into the nation’s discussion of civil rights? Why are people now traveling here to better understand redemption, healing, and history? And, why is the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides so important?
The answer is not just because of what happened here, it’s really because of Anniston‘s reaction to what happened here. First, the short-term reaction that served as a model to others. And now, the long-term reaction, making the most of a despicable situation for future generations.
Why? It’s also because of the reaction a few original Freedom Riders had to Anniston. In particular, Anniston has maintained a special and personal relationship with Henry “Hank” Thomas, Ernest “Rip” Patten, Charles Person, and the late Bill Harbour. Fortunately, they didn’t give up on Anniston.
Consider the thoughts of Mr. Person over the past 30 years. He says that at the time of the 40th anniversary of the event, he didn’t want to get off their bus as it passed through Anniston en route to Birmingham. During the 50th anniversary event, he did get off the bus and was surprised to meet a welcoming and warm community. Now, for the 60th anniversary, he says that he has so many friends in the area that he and his wife Joetta would be happy to live here.
It must have been a flashpoint that triggered the historic violence on May 14, 1961. But what we do with this history shouldn’t be. It should be a deliberative, multigenerational effort that encompasses the broadest coalition of people, with the widest array of viewpoints and partners. And so far, so good.
A particular milestone was the establishment of our National Park Monument in 2017. Dedicated to preserving and telling the story of the Freedom Riders — it is forever. Each year, more planning and federal resources will be dedicated to ensure visitor education and satisfaction. Maybe the best example of another National Park unit’s growth potential is nearby in Fort Payne, where the Little River Canyon National Preserve was established in 1992. With similar slow beginnings, it’s grown to having over 800,000 visitors last year, with an annual economic impact exceeding $15 million. Similarly, Freedom Riders National Monument has the same limitless potential.
Another developing milestone has been the establishment of the Freedom Riders Training Institute, a program dedicated to the Freedom Riders’ basic tenet of non-violent protest. As a reaction to the death of George Floyd, Charles Person asked to establish an educational program to actually benefit protesters, law enforcement, first responders, the media, community leaders, and others, in preparation for when demonstrations escalate. The result has been a collaboration of professionals led by the Freedom Riders Park Board, Jacksonville State University, and others from around the nation. The program is being developed as a digital training platform with a curriculum to benefit a variety of audiences. The place to host this training is across the street from the historic Greyhound Bus Depot which has has recently been acquired by the Freedom Riders Park Board. It is currently under consideration for massive restoration as a Freedom Rider-themed meeting center.
The vision of a busy, small-town street is certainly back and with continued, coordinated planning, we’ll all enjoy the fruits of people united for the benefit of others, as demonstrated in 1961 by the brave and history-making Freedom Riders.
Pete Conroy is the director of Jacksonville State University’s Environmental; Policy and Information Center (EPIC). He is on the Freedom Riders Park Board and a member of the Freedom Riders Training Institute committee. He can be reached at pconroy@jsu.edu.