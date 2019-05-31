Tom Mullins is a professional time traveler.
He spends his days digging through documents to help people find information on lost family members. The stack of thank-you notes in his employee file shows the difference he makes.
“I had a relative that we thought had been killed in Chattanooga,” Ruth McCarty, a member of the AlaBenton Genealogical Society, said. “Tom found his death certificate from Mobile and found where he was buried. My husband and I were able to go down there and found the grave.”
Mullins started working at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County at 16 years old and never left. Saturday marks his 50th anniversary at the library.
Mullins said people have different reactions to what he finds in the branches of a family tree.
“I’ve had people get mad. I’ve had people cry. I’ve even had people get up and leave,” he said.
He said the successes of the job make it worth it.
“I had a woman come in who was trying to find out where someone was buried, so I pulled the records to show her,” Mullins said. “I looked up and she was just crying. It was her father, and she didn’t know where he was buried.”
Mullins said some projects have made him “apprehensive,” including “one of the best projects he has seen,” where he was able to help an African-American man trace his heritage despite slaves not being on the early census reports.
“He could tell me who owned his people,” he said. “We all helped him gather information, and he went to courthouses and cemeteries and learned and cleaned up graves. Now, he has reams and reams of research he has found, and that makes me really proud.”
Mullins paid his way through two bachelor’s degrees at Jacksonville State University by working at the library, one in political science and the other in sociology.
“I was just some punk kid off the street, but they hired me,” he said. “I started out making $1 an hour. I worked 37.5 hours my first week, so my first check was $37.50.”
He said he had to relearn Alabama history to prepare for the job.
“It’s more of a challenge up here,” he said. “Downstairs feels like a revolving door of people coming in and out. Up here, I have the chance to help people more one-on-one, especially with genealogy. I have found my niche.”
Library Director Teresa Kiser said Mullins goes beyond the pages of books to take care of his patrons.
“The other day, there were some people from out of town looking for a grave, and Tom called his wife and had her come up here to take them to the cemetery,” Kiser said.
She said Mullins has always been protective of his co-workers and ready to step up for them whenever needed.
“At one time, I had a stalker who had followed me to a library conference in Huntsville,” Kiser said. “He came into the library after that, and Tom confronted him. I really appreciated the way he stood up for me.”
Mullins said he enjoys watching people find what they are looking for and complete a project.
“Don’t start if you don’t want to finish it,” he said. “When looking through family records, you’re going to find it all, including the skeletons in the closet.”