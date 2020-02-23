Anniston gears up for new bike race

Most of the time, McClellan’s mountain-bike trails are like a favorite fishing hole — off the beaten path, but well-known to local bikers and hikers.
In two weeks, that’s likely to change.
Organizers expect as many as 2,000 people to show up March 7 for a race sanctioned by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a mountain-bike racing circuit for high-school-age cyclists. It’s Anniston’s first major bicycle race of 2020 — and it’s a new addition to a growing schedule of cycling events that’s helping the city establish a reputation as a haven for cycling.
“We’ve said for years that this is what we’re trying to do,” said Tom Nelson, president of the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association. “We’ve never really put it together and said, ‘This is happening now.’ But it’s happening.”
Officials at McClellan, a decommissioned Army base on the outskirts of Anniston, held a grand opening last year for a series of mountain biking trails on the wooded hills near Brigadier General Stem Road. Since then, they’ve seen a steady but low-key stream of cyclists and hikers.
But the trails were created with something bigger in mind. The Anniston area is already home to multiple biking events that draw cyclists from across the country. The Sunny King Criterium has pro and amateur cyclists racing through the streets of the Model City. The Fat Tire Festival has hundreds of grownup mountain bikers racing on Coldwater Mountain in the fall. Hundreds pedal up and down Alabama’s highest peak every summer in the Cheaha Challenge.
McClellan officials early on set out to make their bike trails compatible with NICA rules, to draw yet another sizable bike race to the area.
“We’ll probably have close to 600 racers and 300 coaches,” Nelson said. With family members likely to accompany the high-school-age racers, organizers expect 1,500 to 2,000 people in town for race weekend.
Local biking enthusiasts are looking for a way to get those crowds downtown. Nelson said NEABA hopes to hold a block party outside its headquarters on 10th Street on March 7, closing the street. Nelson said a St. Clair County rock band called Kudzu will play for the crowd and NEABA will offer free barbecue sandwiches for riders and coaches. The event will cost about $6,000, funded largely by the Calhoun County Commission and the Chamber of Commerce, Nelson said.
Organizers say it’s worth the cost. People spent around $1.5 million per year at the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium, held together downtown April, according to an estimate by Jacksonville State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. Jennifer Green, director of that center, said Friday that it’s unclear whether the new race would have a similar impact.
Patrick Wigley, owner of the Noble Street bike shop Wig’s Wheels, began approaching downtown restaurant owners last week to see if they’d be willing to offer pre-race discounts during the block party.
“All the restaurant owners know what cycling does for downtown,” Wigley said.
Julie Moss, director of the McClellan Development Authority, said she expects the former base will host a NICA race at least once per year.
“We would hope that in the near future we’ll host the state championship,” she said.