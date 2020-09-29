Anniston fire chief Collins to retire

Chris Collins, the chief who built up the Anniston Fire Department's training facilities and led the department through the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, will retire Oct. 8, city officials announced Tuesday.
Collins, 48, said he postponed his planned retirement for months because of the pandemic.
“My original target date was March of this year,” Collins said. “But with the virus coming in on the back side, there was no way I could leave.”
A 1990 graduate of Saks High School, Collins has been an Anniston firefighter since 1996 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2013. He was named chief in 2017 after the retirement of former Chief Tony Taylor.
“After my very first house fire there was no doubt that God had built me to be a fireman," Collins told The Anniston Star in 2017. "I was hooked, and from that day to this, I've always wanted to know more, to learn more and be better.”
Even so, Collins says retirement was always in the plan. He said his wife, Teresa, had given up her career to raise a family while Collins worked. Collins said he understood early on that he'd retire from firefighting while still young enough to work toward retirement in another job.
"The goal is for me to work on two retirements, because we don't have that second retirement that way other couples do," he said. "If it weren't for that, I'd stay here."
Collins in 2017 said he hoped to grow the department's training programs. Anniston by that time had been certified as a regional training site for first responders. On Tuesday he said that training effort had indeed grown. The city once offered eight firefighter certification courses per year. Now it has 20 to 25, he said.
In a budget hearing earlier this year, Collins told the Anniston City Council that the city's training center had been preparing to train 700 first responders in spring — until the arrival of COVID-19 canceled much of that training.
At least 36 people in Calhoun County have been killed by coronavirus this year, according to the Alabama Department of public health. By Tuesday morning there were 3,191 confirmed cases of the illness in the county.
New cases have been emerging at a steady rate since mid-August. That's vastly different from the situation in June and July, when cases surged and local health officials began to worry about whether they had the capacity to handle the spread of the virus.
Firefighters were on the front lines of that surge, responding to medical calls even as medical experts were still figuring out the best practices for working with COVID-19 patients. Collins said five Anniston firefighters have caught the virus since the pandemic began.
For the department, he said, infections among firefighters' family members have been a bigger problem, because they've required healthy firefighters to go into quarantine.
Health officials have warned that late fall and winter could bring on another wave of COVID-19 infections. Collins said he wouldn't leave if he didn't think the department was ready to handle that.
“We're vastly better prepared than we were in March,” he said.
City Manager Steven Folks said Collins will be in town and has committed to being available if his advice is needed during the winter.
“He's done a great job, and he was vital,” Folks said.
There are already three candidates for the chief's position: assistant chiefs Jeff Waldrep, Eric Arnold and Katherine Meherg. According to the city's press release, each will serve a 15-day stint as interim chief while they're being considered for the job.
A new chief will be named before Nov. 27, the city's release says.