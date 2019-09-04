Anniston firefighters are getting ready to spend this weekend doing more than fighting fires and saving cats from trees.
Firefighters plan to spend from Friday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting donations for kids in the community who have neuromuscular diseases such as muscular dystrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.
Assistant Chief Joel Roberts said firefighters plan to park fire trucks and set up inflatable boots at both entrances of the Lenlock Wal-Mart each day to attract donors. Roberts said donors can leave cash in a pair of fire boots.
Kat Meherg, another assistant fire chief, said money from the “Fill the Boot” fundraiser will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Alabama. The money will fund cure research and provide services and care to local kids and their families affected by those diseases.
Shaylee Beck, development coordinator for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Alabama, said the money will allow kids to spend a week at summer camp, either at Camp ASCCA in the Lake Martin area of Jackson’s Gap or at Camp Twin Lakes in Tennessee, at no cost to their families.
Meherg said campers get to choose which campsite where they’d like to spend a week.
According to Beck, Anniston firefighters have held the fundraiser consecutively since 2003. In the years before, Meherg said, firefighters participated on and off.
Beck said Anniston firefighters have raised more than $45,000 since 2003; typically, Beck said, they raise between $3,000 and $3,500 per year. In some years, Meherg said, they’ve raised up to $5,000.
According to fire chief Chris Collins, firefighters across the country have held a long-standing partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Before getting involved in the fundraiser, Collins said, Anniston firefighters researched it and were pleased to find the money would be spent locally.
While firefighters across the country are hosting their own “Fill the Boot” campaigns, Meherg said, she especially appreciates that the money will directly benefit kids in her community.
“That’s why it’s important,” Meherg said. “It’s for kids who are local and statewide.”
Meherg said the fundraiser touches many who have had loved ones affected by a neuromuscular disease.
“This community’s always been giving when it comes to muscular dystrophy,” Meherg said. “You normally know someone with a muscular disease.”
Collins said he knows several members of the department are personally affected by these diseases.
“We’ve had multiple members who have family members with muscular dystrophy,” Collins said.
Beck said the camps give kids with neuromuscular diseases the chance to do things they wouldn’t otherwise be able to, such as swimming, zip-lining and horseback riding.
“The summer camp we send the kids to is fully accessible to anyone in a wheelchair or leg braces,” Beck said. “For a lot of kids, it’s their first time getting to do these activities ... It really builds their self-confidence and independence.”
Because of medical advancements made over the years for patients with neuromuscular diseases, partially due to funding from donations, Beck said, the lifespans of those patients has been prolonged.
Because of that, Beck said, many campers can take the skills they learned at camp and use them as they grow up.
“It’s helping prepare them for adult life,” Beck said. “A decade ago, that wasn’t even possible.”
Meherg, who has celebrated Firefighter Appreciation Day with campers at the Lake Martin site, said she’s seen firsthand how their donations have helped kids.
“We get to see the kids do things they don’t normally get to do,” Meherg said. “It’s pretty amazing, seeing the smiles on their faces.”