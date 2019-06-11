People can enjoy live music, food and plenty of activities for children for free at Zinn Park at Saturday’s Anniston Family Heritage Festival and Musical Concert.
“We’re looking for our community to come out and enjoy themselves,” said Charles “DJ Chazz” Barclay, an organizer of the event.
This is the seventh year the festival has taken place, and Barclay has run the event with Steven Folks since the beginning. Folks, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, was appointed interim city manager by the City Council on Tuesday after the resignation of Jay Johnson.
Folks said the festival provides a “carefree day” of unity and family.
Set-up for the event begins at 7 a.m. People can set up their tents at this time too.
The kids’ festivities begin at 2 p.m. and run until 6 p.m. The kid zone will include games, a bouncy house, obstacle course and splash pad.
“It gives moms and dads a chance to bring them out in a safe environment,” Barclay said.
The first performer will take the stage at 4 p.m. and live music will continuously follow until around 10 p.m. This year’s lineup includes Urban Mystic, Big Bobb, Tim McDonald and local acts Pooh & Phaze 2 from Anniston and Daybreak from Gadsden.
There will also be different vendors selling food and other items.
At the event, Barclay will also be the emcee and DJ.
“I’ve been a local entertainer for years, so music is in my blood,” Barclay said.
Barclay, who is a heavy mobile equipment mechanic and union president at Anniston Army Depot, said he likes to give his time back to the community through this event.
“That’s what it’s all about — unity in the community,” Barclay said.
The event will also be broadcast on WHOG/1120 AM, organizers said.