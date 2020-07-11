Anniston faith leaders pray for unity at Zinn Park

About 50 people gathered Saturday afternoon at Zinn Park in Anniston with the common goal of praying for unity among people of the city, state and nation.
Leaders from more than a dozen Anniston churches took turns leading prayer on the stage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion. People gathered on the bleachers and concrete benches around the pavilion, seated in the shade of tiny trees doing the work of David against the sun’s Goliath — temperatures ran as high as 94 degrees by the afternoon. As pastors, preachers, ministers and others prayed, people cheered and hollered when they heard uplifting words, gospel truths and messages of hope shared in the face of COVID-19, protests, riots, confusion and fear.
Most of the attendees wore masks, and those who didn’t seemed mindful of their distance from others. Prayer leaders wore them as well, and some said it was a way of caring for the community — echoes of words spoken Friday by firefighters, doctors and emergency workers at a record-setting COVID-19 testing site in Wellborn.
Caring for one another, said pastor Randy Rhine, could set things right.
“We’ve got to start living what we talk,” said Rhine, pastor of Praise Temple Ministry and one of the event’s organizers, as he closed the event. “We’ve got to start living.”
Rhine has been a pastor for 13 years, the same length of time he’s been in Anniston. He lived in Shelby County before, he said. He and his wife, Jennifer, opened their church on Isabell Avenue, off 10th Street, in 2017. Saturday, he wore a shirt with “Black Lives Matter” on one side and “All Lives Matter” on the other.
Rhine said Anniston has some advantages that can be leveraged into love for one another; one is that the city’s interfaith community is strong.
“We have more pastors that work in the ministry to try and make it change,” Rhine said after about an hour of prayer came to a close. “Instead of trying to grow their own, they try to grow the body of Christ.”
Laura Hutchinson, pastor of First Christian Church and the other event organizer, said she had been on vacation when George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, was murdered by a police officer during an arrest in May. Riots and protests followed, becoming intertwined in the public consciousness and creating more stress atop the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. When she got home, Hutchinson said, she called Rhine and started planning the event.
“This was just a reflection of our shared values,” Hutchinson said, “and the call of Christ to be one.”
Prayer leaders were varied in race, background and occupation. Pastor Carmen Reyes, of Nuevo Comienzo Discípulos de Cristo — New Beginning Disciples of Christ — prayed in Spanish, after introducing herself in English to attendees.
Anniston police Lt. Chris Sparks prayed on behalf of the Police Department’s employees and told attendees that people in the department “have a heart that wants to bring everybody together.
“I don’t want to see division; no one there does, just like everybody else in this community,” Sparks said. “And if we all surrender to God we can change that perspective, and we can all work together on the answers that we need together.”
Others spoke on assorted topics, but all came back to love, understanding, forgiveness and compassion.
But many people are afraid now, Hutchinson and Rhine agreed after the event, and that fear has created divides in communities that continue to widen as the year drags on and more tragedies unfold.
“We’re afraid of things we don’t understand, we’re afraid of what we don’t have, we’re afraid of change, we’re afraid of everything,” Hutchinson summarized. “In this particular climate now, we’re even afraid of the air we breathe.”
People can’t wait for fear to go away before they act to help others, she said.
“Fear is what separates us, but Christ’s love — God’s love — is perfect love,” Hutchinson said. “If we’re in Christ there’s nothing to fear and we can be brought together as a community.”
Rhine said accepting that burden — “Ask yourself, ‘What would Jesus do,’” he said — is a difficult task, but also a Christian one.
“The tasks before us can be difficult but the Holy Ghost can keep us on the task,” Rhine said.
Hutchinson said that caring for one another will take faith and bravery.
“You can’t stamp out fear and wait for it to be safe,” she said. “You have to make yourself vulnerable.”