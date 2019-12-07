There’s a hole in the middle of western Anniston, and two local meetings in the coming week could help decide how that hole gets filled.
More than a year ago, the Anniston Housing Authority tore down Cooper Homes, one of the city’s oldest public housing projects. Where 102 units of low-income housing once stood, between 14th and 15th streets at Cooper Avenue, there’s now an empty lot — a broad field of grass that seems out of place among the rows of houses that surround it.
It’s the stuff under that grass that has local leaders worried about the future of public housing in the city. Housing Authority officials hope to build new, more modern apartments here, but environmental assessments done after the demolition show that the Cooper project was built on two to three feet of industrial waste — something that’s housing officials say could stand in the way of getting financing for new construction.
The finding at Cooper raised questions about whether Anniston — once home to chemical plants and foundries — had any chance of moving forward with its plans to replace and revamp public housing across the city.
Housing authority officials expect to meet next week to hear about the results of environmental tests at a half-dozen housing sites around the city, according to Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand. The housing authority is also waiting to hear from the state about a grant that could help pay for the cleanup the Cooper site needs before construction can begin.
“We had to test six other properties, and we expect to see the results soon,” said McMahand.
Spending fast
The delay at Cooper is also burning a hole in the Anniston City Council’s pocket. Council members last month voted to reclaim $567,278 in federal grant money it gave to the Housing Authority for public housing upgrades. Their main worry: If grant money sits unspent in a Housing Authority account, the city jeopardizes its ability to get future grants.
“You’re not supposed to stockpile this money,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Council members last month were unanimous in their agreement that the city should take the money back. But now that they’re looking for a way to spend it — something they’ll discuss in a work session on Wednesday — the money has become a topic of intense debate.
“Let’s get some big-time rooftops fixed,” Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little said in last week’s council meeting. “We’re about to lose that money.”
Little has long advocated for direct spending on houses around the city that are already occupied but in need of repairs that the owners can’t afford. Others on the council say they’re sympathetic to that idea, though they also warn that the approach has its limits.
The funds in question are from the federal Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, money that the federal government allows local governments to administer for projects that help low-income communities. The city has run into trouble with its spending of that money before: in 2010, thecity spent $150,000 to reimburse people whose home repairs were left unfinished by an unlicensed contractor who worked through the program.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris said the city needs safeguards to avoid the same outcome in the future. Among other things, she said, the city needs a systematic approach to dispensing block grant money.
“The politics need to stay out of it,” Harris said. “The council members don’t need to be given the power to pick and choose who gets money for repairs.”
Waiting for options
City leaders have been in talks about new options for the homeless ever since the closure, earlier this year, of the Salvation Army shelter for men on Noble Street.
“We need to recognize that we need more than just a shelter,” Draper said. “We need more permanent housing with mental health care and job placement services.”
CDBG funds could be spent for that sort of shelter, though Draper said advocates for a shelter have yet to confirm a site where a shelter of that sort could be located.
No matter what council members want to do with the money, it’s possible they’ll have only limited say in how it’s spent. That’s because cities often spend CDBG money through third parties that work in low-income communities.
“The city’s going to be accepting applications from nonprofits that will receive the money,” said Kimberly Roberts, a federal grants consultant who works under contract for the city.
Roberts has found herself embroiled in some of the council’s recent debates on CDBG spending. Councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick say she’s responsible for the fact that the city’s past CDBG money went unspent. Others on the council say spending the money was a task for the Housing Authority and wasn’t something Roberts could control.
The council meets to discuss plans for spending the federal funding Wednesday. The Housing Authority’s board is expected to meet Thursday to hear the results of the environmental assessments.