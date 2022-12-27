Anniston establishes new level for firefighters

The Anniston Fire Department has added a new position for entry level firefighters who have not obtained their Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certification.
The new position will be termed as “Firefighter – EMT.”
Anniston City Manager Steven Folks said he and fire Chief Jeff Waldrep discussed the issue of a firefighter having to come in, stay continuously and pass the AEMT in a certain amount of time.
“[If they had not received their certification] after a certain amount of time, they would have to be terminated and then reapply in order to seek that certification,” Folks said. “We found that to be a problem because we were losing good firefighters because we did not have an area for them.”
Folks said the new classification would not require a level one firefighter to have the advanced certification and would not be promoted to a level two until the advanced certification had been successfully obtained.
“This had become a problem for us because we have been losing qualified firefighters for some time,” Folks said.
Council members unanimously supported the new firefighter level during their recent business meeting.
