Though grey skies threatened rain, Anniston Downtown Market’s opening morning at its new location Saturday was a success, according to some of its vendors.
About a dozen tents with vendors lined 13th Street next to Zinn Park, selling anything from fresh produce and pickled vegetables to handmade clothing. In previous years the market convened behind City Hall. At about 9:30 a.m. there were people walking up and down the street with their dogs, sitting idly and drinking coffee and mingling with merchants.
“I really thought it would rain, so I didn’t even bring a whole lot,” said Clint Parris, co-owner of Old Traditions Farm in Rabbittown, with his wife, Brandi, “but we’re starting to run out.”
The pair have worked at their farm in Rabbittown for four years, Brandi said, on property that has been in the Parris family since 1927. Clint said they have an application in with Oxford and another with Gadsden for markets in those cities, but they’ll be at the Downtown Market every Saturday with sausage, beef, ham, jars of pickled eggs and fresh eggs from the farm. Brandi said she’d expected the first day to be a little slow, and the first hour wasn’t so busy, but foot traffic picked up after about 8 a.m.
“Usually it takes a little while for people to realize it’s opened up,” she said.
Leah Sparks, owner and operator of Southern Girl Coffee in Oxford, said she’s excited for the new market location, adjacent to Zinn Park’s open expanse.
“I think with the park being here we’ll see more family involvement. Kids can play at the park while their parents are mingling at the farmers market,” Sparks said. “Or they can grab farmers market items and go spend time with the family there. I think it’s going to be great.”
Sparks is known for creative events; an example is a lip-sync battle at her shop in Oxford at 6 p.m. on May 24, in which she and the shop’s baristas will compete to be the best singer possible — without singing.
“We’re all very competitive, and we’ve been preparing,” she said.
Amber Bennett, owner of Forgotten Ways Farm north of Gadsden, had her range of goat milk soaps, cheeses and other products beneath a tent, which helped around 10 a.m. when rain drizzled over the street for a few minutes.
Her range of goat milk soaps comes in a variety of colors and scents. Bennett said a typical soap recipe calls for water, which she replaces with the goat milk.
“It gives it a nice, creamy lather, and makes it more moisturizing for the skin,” she said.
Bennett said the opening day was going well for her. She’s been farming for just over a decade, she explained, after buying two goats for her family and slowly, perhaps unexpectedly, becoming a purveyor of goat goods (along with eggs, pork and “a little bit of everything”).
“Somehow it just grew into what it is today,” she said.
The Downtown Market is open every Saturday through Oct. 26, on 13th Street between the Justin Sollohub Justice Center and Zinn Park from 7-11 a.m.