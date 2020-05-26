Anniston courthouse construction on schedule despite pandemic

A new federal courthouse is about to truly begin filling the empty space at the heart of Anniston's downtown, and city officials see that as a bright spot in the middle of the pandemic downturn.
Construction on the $42 million courthouse, on the former site of City Hall on Gurnee Avenue, has stayed on schedule through the pandemic, federal officials say. And by that schedule, steel framework for the building should begin to rise from the site in the next few weeks.
"Efforts to build the Anniston U.S. courthouse remain on schedule despite the COVID-19 situation," wrote Adam Rondeau, a spokesman for the federal General Services Administration, in an email Tuesday. "Our contractor has finished foundation work and will begin to erect the facility’s steel frame this month."
City officials have hoped for a new federal courthouse for more than a decade. When the federal government in 2018 announced that it would indeed build a 63,000-square-foot facility on what was then the site of Anniston City Hall, many in the city saw it as a change to jumpstart downtown development.
Construction of the courthouse was projected to create more than 400 jobs in the city, according to a Jacksonville State University study commissioned by the city. Most of those would be construction jobs, though the city also expected some jobs to come from "capital expenditures" — in other words, furniture and other things to fill the building's interior.
City officials also expected all the work downtown to generate some business at restaurants and other venues nearby.
Then came the pandemic. Anniston now has one of the highest unemployment rates of any city in state, according to labor statistics the state released last week. Around 22 percent of the city's workers were jobless in April, compared to a 14 percent jobless rate nationwide.
While many people were sheltering in place, though, work on the courthouse continued. Utility and foundation work went on as scheduled, turning the old City Hall site into a broad field of dirt. A construction crane now towers over the site.
The project may have cushioned some of the blow of the pandemic on the jobs market. Calhoun County has lost around 4,000 jobs in the pandemic slump, according to state Labor Department figures, but there were 1,200 people working in the construction sector in April, the same number as one year before.
City planner Toby Bennington believes the biggest economic impact from the project may be coming soon. As the building begins to rise, he said, the number of construction workers on the site will increase significantly.
"It'll get to a substantial number within the next month," he said. "As the work progresses they'll bring more subcontractors in, with more people."
Bennington doesn't know for sure how many people worked on the site through May. Rondeau, the federal spokesman, didn't immediately have an estimate of the total number of workers Tuesday.
Attempts to reach the contractor, Birmingham-based Harbert International, were unsuccessful Tuesday. The site itself seemed inactive Tuesday, which isn't unusual for construction sites on rainy days.
Bennington and Mayor Jack Draper said it's possible the city lost some courthouse-related business during the April shutdown because many businesses were closed and restaurants operated as takeout-only. But they're hopeful downtown businesses, now reopened, could see a benefit in the coming months.
"I do think that federal courthouse construction will be a boon for downtown," Draper said.
The courthouse is set to be complete in Fall 2021.