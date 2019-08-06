BIRMINGHAM — Anniston City Councilman Ben Little will stand trial in October on ethics charges, a judge decided Tuesday morning at a hearing in Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde E. Jones ordered that councilman Little, 62, is set to stand trial beginning Oct. 7. During the hearing, Jones also ruled on several pending motions pertaining to the case.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Little Jan. 22 on two counts of violating state ethics laws. Little was charged with voting on city legislation in which he knew he had a conflict of interest and on a matter in which he stood to gain financially.
Jones denied a motion filed July 1 by Little’s defense attorney, Donald Stewart, seeking to dismiss the case. Stewart argued that Little’s indictment was “fatally flawed,” because it failed to mention the ethics violations were committed intentionally, where intent is necessary to convict Little of the offenses.
The Alabama Ethics Commission found last year that Little had violated ethics laws when he voted in May 2017 against a resolution declaring a car on his property and two vans at the church he pastored to be public nuisances.
Prosecutor Scott Lloyd filed several motions June 24 seeking to prevent Little and Stewart from discussing certain things during the trial.
Jones granted two of Lloyd’s motions, one of which prevents the defense from discussing possible punishments if Little is convicted; the other prohibits them from discussing the actions of parties who aren’t the defendant.
Jones denied Lloyd’s motion seeking to prevent Little and Stewart from suggesting that no nuisance existed on Little’s property.
Stewart argued that a van declared a nuisance at the church and a van at Little’s home were property of the church, while a car at Little’s home was operable, and had a valid tag.
Stewart added that the car at Little’s home was the subject of a criminal investigation of vandalism and that police instructed Little not to move it.
“Little has the right to prove those vehicles had been taken care of,” Jones said. “I think he does have the right to tell us the ownership of the vehicles.”
Little pleaded not guilty in March to the offenses.
In a January post on Little’s public Facebook profile, he claimed minutes from the council meeting showed he didn’t vote. However, minutes from a meeting on May 1, 2017 show that Little was one of four council members to vote on the resolution. The resolution failed with a tie.
Both Little and Stewart declined to comment on the case Tuesday.
If convicted of either charge, Little could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, ordered to pay up to $30,000 in fines and would face removal from office.