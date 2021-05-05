Anniston council votes one-way status for alley near Leighton

The Anniston City Council approved a change to one of the city’s most unusual one-way streets in a brief meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The council voted 5-0 to make the alleyway just south of A Street and between South Leighton and South Allen avenues a one-way street, westbound.
“It’s going to be a lot easier for travelers to decide which way to go,” said public works director David Arnett.
Many drivers on Leighton may never have noticed the alley, a paved road not much wider than a narrow driveway that runs between two houses not far from Mt. Olive Church.
It was already a one-way street, city officials said Wednesday, but not for all its length and not on every day of the week. A sign at one end of the alley reads “Do Not Enter Except Sundays.”
Councilwoman Ciara Smith said constituents along the alleyway asked her for a solution because cars often come down the alley facing in opposite directions.
Wednesday’s vote means traffic will be directed westward along the street every day of the week.
The council also voted 5-0 to approve a four-way stop at the intersection where Fairway Drive meets Glenwood Terrace and Sunset Pass. There had been a two-way stop at the intersection.
The traffic changes were the highlight of a relatively light agenda for the Wednesday meeting, the first since city manager Steven Folks took leave for hip surgery. Arnett, whose department covers traffic changes, has been acting city manager in Folks’s absence.
The meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday evening but was postponed when the area was placed under a tornado watch.