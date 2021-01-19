Anniston council tries to sort through the garbage problem

Anniston public works director David Arnett gets calls about trash in the city every day — including a call before Tuesday’s city council meeting, from a woman who cited trash as a traffic hazard.
“She said she had to alter her traffic pattern because there was a couch in the middle of the road,” Arnett said. “Her question was, ‘What do you want me to do with the couch?’”
Arnett and other city officials sat down with Anniston City Council members in a pre-meeting work session Tuesday at Anniston City Meeting Center, to discuss plans to knuckle down on the city’s garbage problem.
The city paid $120,000 in unexpected landfill fees last year, Arnett says, largely because people don’t follow the rules on discarding trash. Arnett says people are supposed to pile leaves and brush in separate piles at the edge of their property, for the city leaf truck and the city brush truck to pick up separately. By city ordinance, people who want to throw away an appliance are supposed to buy a special tag to put on the appliance.
Hardly anybody is doing that. City officials say people tend to put everything — brush, leaves, furniture, appliances — on the road and expect city workers to pick it up.
And they do. But according to Arnett, it’s slowing down leaf and brush collection, making residents mad and costing the city money. Council members say the problem is largely the city’s fault, because of years of failure to enforce the rules that are on the books.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the garbage problem has been around for years, but seems to have worsened during the pandemic, perhaps because people are stuck at home and are cleaning out garages and doing other projects.
“It’s an unsustainable path and we’re hitting the wall on it right now,” he said.
Jenkins proposed cutting out appliance pickup entirely, and letting people take the big items to the landfill themselves.
He said the county offers quarterly “free dump” days at the landfill to encourage people to take their garbage to the landfill instead of dumping it on the road. The city, he said, could offer regular fee-free weeks of appliance pickup for the same purpose.
Council members discussed the idea of asking Anniston Changers, the volunteer group that does regular neighborhood cleanups, to help with those pickups. The idea met with skepticism, largely due to worry that the volunteers would come to be taken for granted.
“What I don’t want to see is Anniston Changers becoming a thing where people say, ‘Well, they’ll come pick it up for me,’” Councilwoman Ciara Smith said.
Councilman D.D. Roberts said the city needs some way people could report on illegal dumpers. He said the city needs to be able to charge fees to people who do dump large trash items.
“We need to recoup this money,” he said.
All on the council agreed that the city’s current garbage ordinance is confusing, partly because words in the ordinance such as “garbage” and “refuse” aren’t clearly defined. Arnett and City Manager Steven Folks said they’d bring the council a proposed new ordinance at a council meeting in the near future.
The council meeting following the work session was brief. The council voted 5-0 to pay the engineering firm Sain Associates $133,535 for preliminary engineering work on street and sidewalk improvements on West 15th Street.
The city last year won a $640,000 Department of Transportation grant for the streetscaping. The city set aside $300,000 in its 2021 budget for costs the city will incur in the project, including the engineering work.