Anniston council to consider new hotel developer for Noble Street

Anniston’s city council next week will consider a proposal to provide tax incentives to a Wisconsin developer for a hotel on Noble Street.
The offer to Cobblestone Hotels, advertised by the city in The Anniston Star last week, means the city is moving away from its earlier offer to former Anniston resident and NFL player Karlos Dansby, who had hoped to develop the site.
“We’re just happy to have a brand for the project,” said Toby Bennington, economic development director for the city.
City officials have been working for years to bring a hotel to the 1200 block of Noble Street. A new federal courthouse is under construction not far from the proposed hotel site, something city officials believe will drive at least some business to the proposed new hotel.
Past development efforts have run into bad luck. An initial plan to develop a $10 million hotel went bust after one of the developers was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi. Pre-construction work on that failed project left a hole in the lot at the corner of 12th and Noble.
Last year, Dansby and hotel developer Theodore Holloway arrived with an ambitious plan to put up a 156-unit hotel on the site. Holloway said his company, The Ultimate Fan Inc. — also known as TUF — intended to have a hotel ready in time for the 2021 World Games in Birmingham.
That was last March, just before coronavirus arrived in the state. In May, the City Council plowed forward with an offer to give the land for the hotel site to TUF if it could complete the hotel in three years. Under that deal, TUF had to provide designs by July and apply for construction permits by January.
“They did not meet the time criteria,” Bennington said.
The new proposed developer, Cobblestone, is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and operates 130 hotels in 27 states, most of them in the Midwest and Plains states, according to the company’s website. The site also says the company is a “brand that offers all the amenities a larger brand would provide, but just the right size for smaller communities that couldn’t support a 65-unit hotel.”
Attempts to reach Cobblestone on Monday were not successful.
Under the proposal set to come before the council next week, Cobblestone would get a 100 percent rebate on city sales taxes incurred during construction of the hotel and a 50 percent rebate on lodging and sales taxes at the finished hotel for four years. The city would also provide up to $150,000 in installation of utilities and streetscaping if needed. The city would sell the property to Cobblestone provided construction begins within a year.
Bennington said the Cobblestone project would likely be smaller in scale than TUF’s proposed hotel, though it’s still not clear how many rooms the proposed hotel would have.
Cobblestone will study the market, Bennington said, to see how many rooms the hotel will support. TUF’s estimate of the demand for rooms, he said, was likely too high.
“They would have had to scale back,” he said.
The proposal will come before the council at its April 6 meeting.