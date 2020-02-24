Anniston Council to begin outbreak planning in wake of COVID-19 debate

Anniston city officials said Monday that they’ll develop a plan to deal with future infectious disease outbreaks — planning that began when the federal government over the weekend unveiled a short-lived plan to bring COVID-19 patients to Anniston.
“This could be considered a wake-up call,” said Mayor Jack Draper.
The Anniston City Council held a special called meeting Monday, but took no action on a proposal to sue the federal government over a plan to bring patients with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 to the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston for quarantine.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced that plan Saturday, with no advance notice to local officials. Local city councils and the county commission held emergency meetings Sunday so consider legal action to stop the HHS plan. By Sunday afternoon, HHS backed away from the plan, saying Anniston was no longer considered a quarantine site.
City Council members Monday expressed sympathy for the quarantined patients.
“It’s them now,” said Councilman Ben Little. “Who knows when it will be you or your family?”
Some on the council, though, questioned whether the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security training facility, was the right place for the patients. Students sometimes train to deal with disease outbreaks at CDP, but council members asked whether the facility would suffice in a real-world situation.
“My primary concern is the health of people who live here,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris.
Draper said that when news of the HHS plan broke, local residents began asking how the city would respond if the disease somehow escaped the quarantine. The mayor said he realized the city didn’t have a specific plan for COVID-19.
“We don’t know yet, but we are working on developing a plan,” Draper said. He said work on that plan began over the weekend.
The disease has mostly been confined to China, but recent outbreaks in South Korea and Italy have fed concerns that a global spread may be hard to stop.
HHS over the weekend said that patients brought to Anniston would be those who tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms, or mild symptoms. Officials alluded to plans to transport those patients to hospitals if their condition became serious.
Draper said Monday that HHS didn’t tell city officials which hospitals it would use.
“We were assuming RMC or Stringfellow,” he said.
In a post-meeting discussion with reporters, Draper also addressed rumors circulating on social media about the coronavirus plan. He said no patients were sent to Anniston over the weekend.
“We have been assured by Health and Human Services that no one is here and no one will be transported here,” he said.