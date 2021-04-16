Anniston council talks debris-pickup changes at Hamilton Park

David Arnett asked for a show of hands.
“How many people think we’re on a schedule for picking up brush and leaves?” Anniston’s public works director asked a crowd of about a dozen people in Anniston’s Hamilton Park. A few hands in the crowd went up.
“You’re wrong,” he said, sparking a few laughs.
Arnett and members of the Anniston City Council held a public forum in the park Thursday to explain the changes they hope to make to the city’s leaf-and-garbage pickup policies, which are likely to come up for a vote in coming weeks.
The city already has multiple pages of rules describing how people are supposed to put out trash, leaves, discarded furniture and appliances. Most of those rules haven’t been enforced for years, city officials say, with the city instead picking up nearly everything people set to the curb.
That costs the city $120,000 per year in excess landfill fees, Arnett says, and bogs down the city’s leaf and debris trucks — meaning that in fall, you can put your leaves out at the edge of the yard, but there’s no telling when city crews will actually be back around to clean them up.
The council is considering a new ordinance that would allow the city to enforce garbage rules that are already on the books, while adding a few new restrictions.
Among the city rules that already exist: people are supposed to put leaves and larger brush in their own separate piles, and they’re supposed to be on the edge of your yard, not in the street. Put out a refrigerator or freezer, and it won’t get picked up unless you buy a $28 tag. There’s a $5 fee and tag for appliances that don’t contain freon.
New in the proposed ordinance: if you’ve got bulky household items such as sofas and mattresses, you have to take them to the landfill yourself. Or, wait for the city to put out a fee-free dumpster in your ward, as city officials plan to do once in a quarter.
“I thought this was the way it already was,” said Anniston resident Paul Street, after hearing Arnett explain the new restrictions.
Arnett said that under the proposed ordinance, failure to comply with the garbage rules is technically a misdemeanor — though it’s likely that enforcement would consist of notes and warnings from the city, not citations.
City officials have specifically pointed out the problem of garbage in alleyways like the one behind Montvue Road. Some in the crowd said they thought alleyway disposal helped keep the city tidy — by keeping the trash away from the front of the house. Council members said they may consider changes to the rules, though they also noted that alleys are typically too small for brush trucks to safely operate in.
City Manager Steven Folks said the city bears as much blame for the debris problem as residents do, because of mixed messages it has sent out in the past. But there are other factors behind last winter’s leaf mess.
“As the city has gotten smaller, so has the number of staff,” Folks said. Arnett noted that Hurricane Zeta slowed down pickup last year. COVID-19, city officials say, also temporarily knocked out some of the city’s workforce.
The council originally considered vote on the proposed leaf changes at next week’s council meeting, but Mayor Jack Draper said they’ll likely wait for more input before holding that vote.
Council members plan to hold another public meeting on the debris plan at Anniston City Meeting Center at 5:30 p.m. April 22.