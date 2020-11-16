Anniston council rethinking Christmas parade as virus surges

Anniston officials are already rethinking their plan for a Dec. 8 Christmas parade as COVID-19 surges, City Manager Steven Folks said Monday, as the virus remains one of the city’s top concerns.
“We’ve got to persevere on this,” Folks said to council members and city department heads gathered at the terminal at Anniston Regional Airport.
It was the first day of a two-day retreat held by the council after the October city elections, a long series of briefings intended to get the two new council members — Ward 2’s Demetric “D.D.” Roberts and Ward 3’s Ciara Smith — up to speed on city business, while allowing council veterans an overview of where the city stands.
Folks made it clear that COVID affected nearly every plan the city is now working on. City officials earlier this month announced that applications were open for the city’s annual Christmas parade, but Folks said the city is already looking for other options.
“We’ve got to revisit it, and we’re going to revisit it this week,” the city manager said.
The virus is surging nationwide, on much the same trajectory health experts had predicted for the cold-weather months. In Alabama, more than 1,200 are now hospitalized with the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Calhoun County recorded around 200 new cases over the weekend, with more than 5,600 infected and 68 killed by the virus since the pandemic began.
Folks said the city’s youth football and softball leagues came through their seasons without much problem from new infections. He said city officials still aren’t sure about the coming youth league basketball season.
“Basketball, keep in mind, is inside,” he said. “We’ve got to look to safety first.”
The pandemic was just one of the topics that came up in a wide-ranging, all-day discussion. Council members also discussed:
— Iron Mountain Road extension. The long-awaited connector road through McClellan isn’t likely to be ready for the public until “March-ish,” public works director David Arnett said. Folks said that too-soft soil along the road’s path has caused some delays with the road.
— A new city hall. Folks said the council needs to begin looking soon at locations downtown if council members want a new city hall there. City offices are now in rented space in the Anniston Star building, after the council agreed to allow the old city hall on Gurnee Avenue to be torn down to make space for a new federal courthouse. Mayor Jack Draper on Monday said a move to the old federal courthouse on Noble is still one option, although restrictions on changes to a historic federal courtroom could limit available space.
— Employee retention. City officials said they are having increasing difficulty retaining workers in some of the city’s lower-paying jobs — about $8 per hour — because of competition from retailers. “We are now competing with McDonald’s, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and we cannot continue ignoring this,” human resources director Bersheba Austin said.
— City polling locations. Citing confusion among some voters during the October city runoff election, council members asked why polling places for city elections can’t be the same polling places city residents use during state and federal elections. City clerk Skyler Bass said it is a change the city is looking into.
— Rules for trash, brush pickup. Arnett, the public works director, urged council members to soon take a seemingly mundane issue that’s beginning to cost the city significant money. The city is paying about $120,000 per year in unnecessary landfill fees because the rules for leaving trash on the curb are unclear — and because the city isn’t rigidly enforcing the rules that exist.
Arnett said that this time of year, city brush trucks collect brush left by the roadside for burning. The city isn’t allowed to burn household garbage, though, so if someone leaves a bag of trash on top of their brush, the brush truck has to take the entire load to the landfill.
Cast-off appliances and furniture are another problem, Arnett said. He noted city rules require people to call the city and pay for a special appliance tag whenever they set an appliance out for pick-up.
“Has anybody ever seen an appliance removal tag?” Arnett asked.
“I didn’t know they existed,” said Smith, the freshman councilwoman.
“I’ve never seen one,” Arnett replied.
Arnett said the city diverged from its own policies largely because residents for years have called council members or the city manager to complain when their garbage isn’t picked up.
Folks said he hopes the council will take up a review of trash pickup rules soon, as well as an information campaign to explain the rules to the public.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said a review is needed. She said she herself has put bags of leaves on top of brush at the curb, thinking that was what she was supposed to do.
“People are very confused,” she said.