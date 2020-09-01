Anniston Council rescinds, reschedules vote to remove Confederate monument

The Anniston City Council is headed for a do-over on its vote to remove a Confederate monument from the median of Quintard Avenue, after a council member questioned the legality of a vote held in August.
The council voted Tuesday to rescind its earlier vote to take down the monument, after Councilman Ben Little said the August vote violated the council’s procedural rules — rules he said the council should have known.
“People play stupid. I read,” Little said during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
The council voted 4-1 in August to take down an obelisk in the median of Quintard Avenue that is inscribed with the name of John Pelham, a Confederate officer from Jacksonville who was killed in the Civil War. Council members at the time said they wanted to create an inclusive environment free of symbols of racial oppression.
The August resolution authorized the city to move the monument to Janney Furnace, a park in Ohatchee which already has a memorial to Confederate soldiers.
Little, one of two Black members of the council, cast the sole vote against removal of the monument in August. Little criticized the monument-moving proposal, saying it didn’t get at the heart of issues facing the Black community — and he noted that a 2017 state law prohibits removal of most older monuments without approval by a state board.
The city’s August vote set aside $25,000 to pay an expected fine for violating that law.
On Tuesday, council members voted to rescind that August vote. The reason: Little challenged the legality of the procedure by which the vote was passed. Little said that any ordinance with permanent effect has to be considered in two successive meetings unless council members all agree to forgo the rule.
“We respect your view on that,” Mayor Jack Draper told Little in the council meeting. “It is debatable.”
Four council members voted Tuesday to rescind the monument resolution, with Little abstaining from the vote. Then Draper read the resolution into the record again, starting the clock on a new effort to pass the measure. The move means that matter will come before the council again at its Sept. 15 meeting.
That meeting will also feature a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city’s 2021 budget. The council has until the end of the month to vote on the $40.4 million spending plan for the next fiscal year. The last month of that process is typically spent debating council members’ proposed changes.
Councilman Jay Jenkins proposed an amendment that would grant all non-police and non-firefighter city employees a one-time bonus for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. Police and firefighters have already received coronavirus hazard pay, he said.
“Our employees continued to perform their duties in service to the city of Anniston while others were placed on furlough or laid off and receiving monies from the federal government in addition to unemployment,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins’ proposal would pay for the bonus by canceling the purchase of a D4 bulldozer, saving $165,000, as well as by cutting $7,500 from council members’ travel pay.
Jenkins also proposed using $1.3 million that the city expects to save through bond refinancing on a series of capital projects, including $200,000 in amenities for Randolph Park, $200,000 for resurfacing West 15th Street and $325,000 to address flooding issues in Golden Springs, among other expenditures.
The proposal also includes $250,000 in “seed money” for the proposed Satcher Institute, a museum that would honor Anniston native and former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher. Council members have largely supported the idea of the institute, but so far it’s unclear whether the plan has received any funding.
Council members seemed receptive to Jenkins’ proposal, noting that the plan includes projects in every ward.
“I like the way he spreads his wings across the city,” Little said. Both Little and Councilman David Reddick said they will likely bring their own budget amendments at the Sept. 15 meeting.
Council members approved a long list of nuisance properties on which the city plans to take action — but only after they removed a house in the 900 block of Highland Avenue from that list. The house belongs to John Scoggins, who told the council Tuesday that he has been arrested three times for trespassing at the house he owns.
“I was put out of my house with no place to go,” Scoggins said.
City officials after the meeting said that after a property is declared uninhabitable by city inspectors, the city can post no-trespassing signs and indeed charge the owner with trespassing there. Police Chief Nick Bowles said police responded because someone reported Scoggins as a trespasser.
“We don’t care what happens with the charges,” Bowles said. “If the judge wants to drop them, that’s fine with us.”
Little said that if the city is blocking Scoggins from his own property, it must provide him with a place to stay. He said the city’s nuisance abatement procedure is supposed to remove abandoned cars or tall grass from property — not to remove the homeowner himself.
“He was not the problem,” Little said.