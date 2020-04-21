Anniston council rejects $1.8 million senior center proposal

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday voted 3-2 to reject one councilman’s proposal to build a $1.8 million senior center near the city’s downtown.
Councilman Ben Little asked the council to take out a loan, to be paid back with federal grant funds, to build the proposed center on the former Chalk Line industrial site near 11th Street.
Other council members said that, with the city cutting back due to the coronavirus crash, now is no time to begin the project.
“This is a significant amount of money to be leveraging,” said Mayor Jack Draper at the council’s regular meeting at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Little has been one of the most vocal supporters of a plan to build a complex of buildings on the old Chalk Line site in honor of David Satcher, the Anniston native who went on to become U.S. surgeon general.
Satcher himself has also endorsed the plan, which proposes a museum with lecture halls, a health clinic and other facilities to be built on the site. Supporters of the proposal last year said the full complement of buildings — including the proposed senior center — would take more than $18 million to build.
Council members in the past have been largely supportive of the plan, while expressing concerns about where proponents of the proposal would get money to build it. That was the case even before COVID-19, skyrocketing unemployment and projections that the city would have to trim its budget by 10 percent.
Little on Tuesday proposed that the council move ahead with the senior center, borrowing the money for construction and paying off the loan with funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant.
“The money to build this center isn’t coming out of the city’s coffers,” Little said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said he supported the museum-and-clinic proposal, but didn’t see the need to move on the senior center plan when the city already has a senior center.
“This is an auxiliary piece,” he said.
Little said fellow council members were using COVID-19 as an excuse to reject projects they don’t like.
“Stop using ‘we are in this pandemic,’” he said.
The council also heard from former NFL player Karlos Dansby and his business partner Theodore Holloway, who in early March proposed building a $15 million, 156-room hotel on Noble Street. They made their initial pitch to the city before Alabama reported its first cases of coronavirus.
Dansby and Holloway said they’re still interested in building a hotel, though they’re seeking financial incentives from the city.
“The city has to be just as invested as we are,” Holloway said.
Little said the city should offer at least as much as it contributed to the redevelopment of the former K-mart site on McClellan Boulevard. That project got $3 million in tax rebates from the city. Council members also discussed discounts of 50 or 75 percent on the hotel’s lodging tax.
Some expressed doubts about details of the proposed hotel. Jenkins noted that a past study of the proposed hotel site concluded that it would support about half as many hotel rooms as the developers are hoping to build.
Draper and Little agreed to meet with the developers and decide how much money should be in an initial incentive proposal. City officials said a resolution to offer some sort of incentive to the hotel project could be advertised as early as Friday.
The council voted 4-1 to give away $50,000 of new revenue the city acquired from the gas company Spire. Little had proposed giving the money to schools, with half going to Anniston City Schools and the other half split between the city’s private schools. Council members amended that motion Tuesday to give $25,000 to the Anniston Youth Council instead of to private entities.
Councilwoman Mille Harris cast the lone vote against the plan, saying the city is in a tight financial situation.
“We are losing revenue right now,” she said. “We are in a critical, critical situation in our budget.”
In other business the council:
— Amended its leave policies to incorporate new federal rules on leave for people affected by COVID-19.
— Took no action on a proposal by Little to refer Cheaha Brewing Company to the district attorney for unpaid city taxes.The brewpub went out of business last year, and city officials say the company still owes the city $130,000. City attorney Bruce Downey said there’s no state criminal law that addresses those taxes, though he said the city could take the business to municipal court.
— Heard a proposal by City Manager Steven Folks to hold a special session to discuss matters at Anniston Regional Airport. He said those matters would need to be discussed in executive session, a behind-closed-doors meeting. State law allows those meetings in some cases, such as when a council discusses personnel issues, pending legal action or some real estate transactions. Draper said the council would schedule just such a meeting.