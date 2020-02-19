Anniston council punts homeless shelter decision again

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday once again postponed a plan to take possession of a donated building on Leighton Avenue that could be turned into a homeless shelter.
“We will continue to discuss this issue,” said Mayor Jack Draper. “We will hold public hearings. But this is an issue we will have to address.”
Council members had planned to hold a vote Tuesday on accepting the 85-bed nursing home on Leighton, once known as Beckwood Manor, which Noland Health Services had offered to give to the city for free. A last-minute development, however, persuaded council members to hold off on the vote.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said she had contacted the Alabama Ethics Commission this week for a ruling after someone challenged her ability to legally vote on the issue. Harris said her husband owns an apartment complex on the same street as the shelter site.
Harris said she doesn’t believe she would gain or lose money if the shelter plan moves forward, but she said she sought an Ethics Commission opinion just in case. That opinion hadn’t been delivered by the time of the Tuesday meeting, and the council didn’t bring the matter up for a vote.
“I’m not going to vote unless it’s perfectly fine to do so,” Harris said.
City leaders have been looking for solutions to Anniston’s homeless problem since the Salvation Army closed its men’s shelter a year ago. Last year, three nonprofits, led by the United Way, obtained a $300,000 grant to run a new shelter, one that organizers hoped would provide services such as mental health care and job training to get residents back on their feet.
Earlier this year, city officials announced that Noland Health Services, which owned the nursing home on Leighton Avenue, was willing to hand its 85-bed facility over to the city for free — a facility the city could lease to the United Way and other nonprofits for use as a shelter. Noland is moving its patients into a new building closer to Regional Medical Center.
The plan didn’t sit well with some residents of the Tyler Hill neighborhood near the Noland facility, who at an early February council meeting said they’d received little notice of the plan. Neighbors also said they worried about increased foot traffic across the busy Quintard Avenue and about potential crime and panhandling in the area as a result of a homeless facility.
“Tear the monstrosity, the antiquated building, down,” Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little said at a work session before the Tuesday council meeting. According to Star archives, the structure was built as a hospital in the early 1920s, opening in 1923.
Little lives on Leighton Avenue, and the proposed shelter is in his ward. At the Tuesday meeting, he dressed down nonprofit directors for pursuing the shelter grant without consulting with him. He and Ward 2 Councilman David Reddick said the nonprofits hadn’t done enough to include black-run nonprofits in the decision-making.
“What made you decide to leave out everybody else?” Reddick asked.
“Would I say that I regret not including y’all? I do,” said United Way director Shannon Jenkins. “You have my apology for not doing that.”
Maudine Holloway, director of the nonprofit Community Enabler Developer, urged the councilmen not to “throw the baby out with the water.” She said she supported the proposal even though her nonprofit wasn’t part of the planning. She said she was too busy to have planned a shelter, and she’s approached every day by people who need shelter.
“I have carried folks home with me, which I know is a little dangerous,” she said.
She and other shelter advocates noted that a shelter would keep people from dying in abandoned houses — an apparent reference to the man found dead during a local homeless count earlier this year.
“Please, let’s try to show a little love and compassion,” she said.
Little said he too works with homeless people, who often pass through the train station where his council office is located.
“There’s a due process this must go through,” he said. “This organization did not follow that, and just because I am outraged by that, it does not take away from my humanity.”
Little questioned nonprofit directors about the homeless shelter grant, asking whether it would obligate the city to put up matching funds. Posts claiming that the city would owe $500,000 or more had begun circulating on social media earlier in the day, but Jenkins, the United Way director, said they weren’t true. The nonprofits were obligated to match the funds, he said, and could do it by providing in-kind efforts such as services or even by supplying or obtaining a building for a shelter.
Despite the delayed vote, both the work session and the council meeting drew heavy crowds Tuesday, as local residents hoped to speak to the shelter proposal. Tyler Hill residents announced at the meeting that they’d formed a neighborhood association, partly in response to the shelter plan. At least one local business owner said she’d thought of moving from the area.
“I’ve wept and I’ve cried and thank God I’ve gotten to know some of my neighbors,” said Megan Brightwell, owner of a Tyler Hill bed-and-breakfast.
Doug Wallace, a homeless Annistonian, said he’d been without a regular place to stay since losing his job. He said homeless people need the services the proposed shelter could offer.
“Some counselors would be great,” he said. “That’s definitely what some of us need. We’re just down on our luck.”
Draper, the mayor, said he planned to bring the issue back to the council — first with a vote on whether to accept the building, then with a vote about what to do with the building. Before each vote, he said, the council would hold stand-alone public hearings.
In other business, the council :
— Heard proposals from two developers hoping to use federal grant money that is managed by the city to build low-to-moderate-income housing within the city. Thomas May and Associated requested $266,000 to begin a housing development at 19th Street and Cooper Avenue and Fresh Start Homes asked for $850,000 to build eight single-family homes for rental near the Glenndale Subdivision. The council didn’t vote on either proposal. An earlier proposal for a development in Alexandria folded when the developer pulled out.
— Convened a public hearing on a finding that Cheaha Brewing Company owes the city $130,244 in unpaid sales taxes. The brewpub went out of business last year. No one from the brewpub rose to speak at the hearing.
— Voted 3-2 to pass an ordinance that creates an expedited process for suspending a business license for a business that becomes a public safety hazard.
— Voted to adopt the use of electronic vote-counting devices in city elections.
— Voted 3-2 to keep salaries for the council and mayor as they are, rejecting a proposal by Little to lower the mayor’s salary in the coming council term.