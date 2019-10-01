Anniston’s City Council on Tuesday discussed a yearly licensing fee to register dogs, something proponents say would help cover the rising cost of using the county animal shelter.
Councilwoman Millie Harris, at a council work session at the City Meeting Center, proposed a $25 yearly charge to register an un-neutered or un-spayed dog and $5 to register a dog that has been fixed.
“That does not come close to what these people are costing us by letting dogs run around un-spayed or un-neutered,” Harris said.
In its regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted 5-0 to extend the city’s contract with the county animal shelter for another three months — though none on the council seemed to relish the decision.
The city set aside $50,000 per year for animal control when it contracted with the county animal shelter earlier this year. County officials say the city has been sending roughly twice as many animals to the shelter as originally expects; city officials say they expect the county’s per-animal charge to rise soon. City officials have warned that it’s likely Anniston will break through that $50,000 limit in the coming year.
Harris said the council voted some time ago to require registration of dogs, but never put that rule into force. She said she studied pet registration in Huntsville, where it costs $50 per year to register an animal that isn’t fixed and $10 per year for an animal that is spayed or neutered. Huntsville also offers a lifetime registration option, but only for spayed and neutered dogs.
Harris said her proposal is the same as the Huntsville plan, but with the fees cut in half — because the median household income here is $32,000 per year, compared to around $50,000 per year in Huntsville.
Registration could cut shelter-use costs because animal control officers would be able to trace animals with tags back to their owners, Harris said.
“It’s not going to be a punishment,” Harris said of the licensing regime. “It’s going to be a service.”
Council members seemed open to the idea.
“Make it $20 and I’ll support it,” said Councilman David Reddick, referring to the unspayed-dog fee.
Harris proposed a Jan. 1 deadline to begin a registration requirement. Councilman Jay Jenkins proposed a May 1 deadline, saying it would take time to get the word out.
“We need to do a public relations campaign on this,” Jenkins said. The city voted last month to create a PR director position, though that job hasn’t been filled yet.
The council didn’t vote on the registration proposal, but Harris said she expects to bring it back at coming council meeting.
Council members did vote 5-0 to expand the scope of the city’s contract with Birmingham architect Clay Dorsey to create plans for a proposed civil rights and health institute named after former Surgeon General David Satcher, who grew up in Anniston.
Earlier this year, the city agreed to pay $14,500 for designs for the institute. The proposal has no estimated price tag yet, though city officials hope to build it on the former Chalk Like industrial site. Tuesday’s amendment would expand that work to include floor plans and color renderings of a senior center, a civil rights institute and a health institute, for $27,000.
All the council members seemed to support the proposal, though some said they were concerned a civil right focus at the Satcher Institute would place it in competition with the Freedom Riders National Monument under development downtown.
“We need to have a unique twist for this to be successful,” she said.
Reddick and Councilman Ben Little said there was enough demand to support two civil rights sites.
“We live in an environment where, if you build it, they will come,” Reddick said.