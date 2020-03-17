Anniston council likely to enact state of emergency Wednesday

The Anniston City Council will likely enact a local state of emergency Wednesday evening, in light of what members viewed as inevitable cases of COVID-19.
During the governing body’s pre-meeting work session, Councilman Jay Jenkins suggested declaring a state of emergency, which would allow Mayor Jack Draper the ability to act without council approval in situations related to the coronavirus. With a case reported in St. Clair County earlier in the day, Jenkins said, policy changes beyond school and event cancellations would need to happen. Calhoun County still had no confirmed cases as of the afternoon, Jenkins said, but that could change.
“The reality is, we’re foolish if we think we’re not going to get one, that it’s going to end at the Calhoun County line,” Jenkins said.
Draper said during the work session that he predicted the resolution would be modeled on a similar one Oxford enacted that morning, which allowed its mayor the power to make various decisions without council consultation. Oxford City Council members reasoned that the measure would allow the mayor to make quick responses to surprise expenses associated with the virus; Anniston council members said the same.
Rather than end its meeting, the council voted to take a recess that will last until they reconvene at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers.
Each council member was on board with the emergency proposal, which might have been voted on Tuesday night, if not for the absence of city attorney Bruce Downey. Draper said Downey would help craft the resolution and have it prepared for the Wednesday continuation of the meeting.
Councilman Ben Little said he was in favor of the declaration, though he had some concerns about allowing total control to the mayor’s office, and wanted to see the language of the resolution before the vote.
“I don’t mind the resolution, but I still think there should be some limits on signing contracts,” Little said. “I don’t want to just knee jerk. I’m not just going to relinquish my authority on some things.”
Councilwoman Millie Harris asked during the work session about social distancing; some health guidelines recommend keeping meetings to below 10 members and maintaining six feet between attendees, she said, which seemed unlikely for council meetings.
Draper noted that the Alabama League of Municipalities had recommended cutting public and council comment sections to speed meetings along, with the only discussion taking place about action items voted on during the meeting.
The suggestion of cutting comments was another point of mild contention for the council — which maintained a calm, jovial attitude throughout its meetings Tuesday — with Little and Councilman David Reddick both saying they would prefer residents be allowed to speak, if only briefly. Harris said she would rather cut comments in hopes of limiting viral transmission. No decision was made at that time.
During its meeting, the City Council also approved a land deal with Blackwater Resources, a Birmingham-based development firm, for a 38-acre parcel of land at McClellan. Blackwater — which is unrelated to the private security firm — will invite business development to the property, and in return, Anniston will sell the land at a low price to the company if it’s successful.
“The deal is, basically, that if they come forth with development, that we effectively give them the property,” Jenkins summarized during the work session.
Draper noted that the cheap land sale — which was given to the city by the McClellan Development Authority — should turn into profit for Anniston.
“By virtue of having our own property as skin in the game in this agreement, it allows us, in our mind, to immediately realize sales tax revenue once that property is developed by Blackwater,” Draper said.