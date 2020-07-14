Anniston council interviews for municipal judge position

Anniston city leaders will announce their choice for municipal judge at next week’s City Council meeting, after hosting interviews Tuesday for two candidates.
One of them interviewed to keep the job; Judge James Sims has been the city’s municipal judge since 2013, after serving as the position’s alternate — which fills in for the primary judge when a conflicts of interest arise, like court action involving former or current clients from the judge’s private law practice — for two years prior. The other candidate for the job is Judge Mannon Bankson, who was named alternate for Sims in 2013.
Both men maintain private law practices in the city. Bankson was previously a circuit judge for Calhoun County, and ruled against Councilman Ben Little during a trial in 2012, in which Little was found guilty of giving an illegal order to a city employee.
Tuesday evening, City Council members asked the candidates questions separately for about 45 minutes each; Little was by far the most vocal interviewer.
“If the assistant prosecutor and the defense attorney want to make a deal, and you say ‘OK,’ and then later on the prosecutor wants to come back and reengage that particular individual, do you think that’s fair?” Little asked Sims, and later repeated the question to Bankson.
Little may have been referring to a specific court case, that of Rozetta Thompson, a woman who in 2016 was ticketed for a DUI, improper changing of lanes and a child restraint violation; the DUI charge was apparently dismissed after she paid fines for the other two violations, but a new warrant was issued for her arrest after she filed a complaint with the city about the case a few months later. The councilman frequently criticized city Prosecutor Jason Odom about how that case was handled, until the prosecutor was let go from his position in January.
Both Sims and Bankson said they would honor deals made in their court, though both noted that could change if extenuating circumstances were to arise.
Sims was asked by Councilman Jay Jenkins how his experiences outside of being a judge might be an asset; Sims worked for two decades with a phone company before going back to law school, and attended various universities as he earned his law degree.
“I grew up in Jackson, Miss., in a neighborhood that would be considered lower income,” Sims said. “Those experiences allow me to relate to people who come before me; people in lower economic status, and middle and high. I can relate to all of them with respect and dignity.”
Councilman David Reddick asked Bankson what he thought about the Black Lives Matter movement and the destruction of Confederate statues, and whether he would prosecute people who participated in vandalism.
“I don’t like the idea of destroying things just to be destroying them,” Bankson said, but he noted that people can protest in a peaceful manner. “I haven’t seen anything that tells me that people and law enforcement isn’t handling it that way here.”