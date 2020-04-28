Anniston council discusses airport in closed-door session

The Anniston City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday in a called meeting to discuss a legal matter related to Anniston Regional Airport.
The council held a brief public meeting at the Anniston City Meeting Center, where council members voted 5-0 to adjourn into executive session — something state law allows in some circumstances. Mayor Jack Draper said the meeting was held to discuss a matter that could come up for litigation.
City staff were tight-lipped about the reason for the closed-door meeting, though City Manager Steven Folks earlier this month mentioned the need for a called meeting related to the airport. He confirmed Tuesday that the meeting was indeed about the airport.
Had coronavirus never landed in Alabama, Anniston’s airport would likely be busy this week. The Geico 500 NASCAR race was originally set for the weekend of April 25.
In a recent edition of Notices to Airmen — a regular publication that warns pilots of unusual airport conditions — the Federal Aviation Administration warns fliers of special air traffic procedures in place at Anniston, Talladega and St. Clair County airports over race weekend to accommodate.
Those notices were issued in late March, shortly after the race was cancelled.
“Business was down quite a bit,” said Scott Wallace, manager of the Anniston airport’s fixed base operation, which sells fuel at the airport.
Wallace said he was unaware of any airport-related meeting held by the council. Asked if the meeting was related to the cancellation of the Talladega race, Folks had a one-word answer: “No.”
Airports across the country are expected to receive federal stimulus money to offset the economic effects of coronavirus. According to an April 14 FAA publication, Anniston is in line to get $20,000, a fairly common sum for a smaller airport. Folks and Public Works Manager David Arnett declined comment on whether the city is satisfied with the stimulus money.
The only person in the audience for the public portion of the meeting was a man carrying three thick white binders and wearing a shirt bearing the logo of Garver, an Arkansas-based engineering company. He declined comment, saying he’d discuss only what city officials wished to discuss publicly.
The city in November was awarded a $4 million federal grant to renovate its 7,000-foot runway, part of a nationwide effort to improve airport infrastructure. The city hired Garver to do the first phase of that work, which included drilling into the ground and taking material samples to determine where weak spots exist.
Draper said the council would not reconvene for a public discussion or vote after the closed-door meeting.