Anniston council debates money matters in last meeting before election

Anniston City Council members found little to debate in their first full hearing Tuesday on the city's proposed $40.4 million budget for 2021.
But with city elections just a week away, council members did find other money matters — proposed audits, refinancing plans and bank withdrawals — that led to sharp disagreement.
“We're not an efficiently operating city,” said Ward 2 Councilman David Reddick.
Reddick and the other council members came to the Anniston City Meeting Center for their regular meeting Tuesday — the last council meeting before the Aug. 25 election and one of a few meetings left before the council has to approve a 2021 budget. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Council members heard from finance director Julie Borrelli, who told them the city actually saw an increase in tax revenue in 2020, despite the pandemic. In earlier budget meetings, Borrelli said the surge in business at big-box retailers such as Lowe's and Walmart offset losses from small businesses and lodging tax.
Still, the city plans to hire just one additional employee next year, bringing its total workforce from 331 people to 332, and to inch its spending up from $40.1 million to $40.4 million. The reason: uncertainty about what the pandemic will bring in the coming year.
“Our revenue is up for 2020, but we don't know if that will continue,” she said.
Tuesday's meeting was intended to be a public hearing on the budget, but no one from the public showed up to speak. Council members at earlier meetings questioned some of the items in the spending plan, including repairs to the roof of the Anniston Museum of Natural History. On Tuesday, council members had few questions for Borrelli. The budget isn’t up for a final vote until mid-September.
But council members did have some of their own proposals for how the city should handle its money. Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little proposed Tuesday that the city withdraw funds deposited in BB&T Bank and move them to another, unspecified set of banks, but council members took no action on that idea.
Little said there are many local, small, independent banks that could use the city’s business.
“We should accommodate some of those banks with our funds,” Little said.
Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins said he liked the idea, but needed more specifics before he could vote yes.
“If it’s just a motion to pull money out of one bank and put it somewhere else, I'm going to need more context,” he said.
The council also rejected a motion by Reddick to begin a forensic audit of the city — a much more detailed version of a standard audit.
“I remember council member Harris was saying that she wanted an investigation,” Reddick said, adding that “if there's any illegalities happening in the city, it’ll expose that.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris said she didn't recall asking for any such audit, and she said she didn't think forensic audit would be wise, given that the city has been regularly audited already.
“A forensic audit, from what I understand, would cost something likely a million dollars,” Harris said. “And I have no evidence of any wrongdoing whatsoever.”
Reddick then accused Harris of “taking $26,000 to renovate her husband's building.”
Reddick in 2017 accused Harris of profiting from city funds in 2015, when her husband's company received $26,000 reimbursement from the Downtown Development Authority for renovations to a building on Noble Street. City officials in 2015 told The Star that the Downtown Development Authority is a separate entity from the City Council.
When Reddick first brought up the topic in 2017, Harris did publicly invite Reddick to seek investigations by the district attorney and the Alabama Ethics Commission. There's no evidence either body took any adverse action against her.
Reddick's motion died in a 3-2 vote.
Mayor Jack Draper said the matter would best be left to the next city council. An audit would take months to complete, he said, and a new council would be seated by then.
“I don't really see the point in this council doing it at this stage in the process,” he said.
City elections are set for Aug. 25, with runoffs, if needed, set for Oct. 6. Every sitting member of the council is in a contested race. Little, Jenkins and Harris all have challengers for their seats, and Reddick and Draper are both in the running for mayor.
The council will likely take up amendments to the 2021 budget in early September, with a final vote on the budget expected no later than the end of next month.
In other business, the council:
— Voted 5-0 to reduce the speed limit on Diana Hills and Hillyer High roads from 30 to 25 mph.
— Approved a resolution in honor of Anniston resident Melon Virginia Hall Stewart who turns 100 on Aug. 26. Family members said a drive-by parade in honor of Stewart will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m.