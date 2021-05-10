Anniston council could open to public comments in July

Anniston’s city council may bring back the public comment portion of its regular meetings in July, Mayor Jack Draper said last week.
“People need to have their voice heard,” Draper said after Wednesday’s council meeting. “We’ve just got to find a way to do it safely.”
Like most public bodies in Alabama, the Anniston City Council stopped taking in-person comments from the public once the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in the state last year. Before the pandemic, the council often met before a packed house and heard lengthy comments from multiple people.
With the pandemic on the wane and most of the state’s COVID-19-related restrictions set to expire at the end of May, there’s still no “public comment” session on the agenda of the average Anniston council meeting.
Councilwoman Ciara Smith, the city’s vice-mayor, said she’d like to see comments return. She noted that the council in recent weeks has held town-hall-style meetings — mostly with small crowds — over proposed changes to debris pickup.
But Smith also said she’s concerned about the possibility the virus could spread at a council meeting. She said she doesn’t want the council to be responsible for an outbreak. “I’m here for it if we can find ways to make people safe,” she said.
Draper said it’s possible the city could begin with a “formal comments” process in which people sign up to speak, then leave when they’re done, keeping the crowd down.
Asked when he thought comments would return, Draper said July 4 might be a good target date.
“I’m thinking some time in July,” he said.