Anniston council authorizes millions spent on capital projects

The Anniston City Council has approved an ordinance authorizing a $7.5 million bond issue to fund capital projects in the city.
Jason Grubbs from Frazer Lanier, an investment banking firm, told the council during a work session Tuesday evening that the city’s bond was sold on February 16 and closing will be on March 9.
Grubbs told the council that Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings — a credit rating agency — gave Anniston a AA minus credit rating and a “stable outlook” rating for the city’s future financial health. The favorable rating helped get Anniston a fixed-rate 20-year bond at just under three percent, Grubbs said.
“The stable credit rating speaks volumes for what the city is doing,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs said money raised from bond issue can be used for the completion of the Chief Ladiga Trail and to renovate a new City Hall, but if needed, other capital projects can be paid for as well. No particular location has been settled on for a new City Hall building.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said the bond means the city is moving forward.
“There are issues that need to be addressed, capital improvement issues that need to be addressed that will certainly go a long way toward helping us with that,” the mayor said.
The mayor then heaped praise on the City Council.
“I’m just so thankful to be serving on a council like this, quite frankly, we don’t always agree on everything, we’re not disagreeable about it, it’s important to have some dissent in discussion so you get it right,” Draper said.
“We’re in good shape, we really are,” Draper said, in reference to the city’s credit rating.