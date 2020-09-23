Anniston council approves new museum roof, street projects at final budget hearing

The Anniston City Council today approved millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements, from a new museum roof to golf course upgrades and repaving of West 15th Street.
Those improvements were part of the council’s final hearing on the 2021 budget, and they’re possible largely because the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t as hard on Anniston’s finances as it was on many other cities.
“We're in the minority among cities all over the U.S. in having more money than we expected this year,” said Julie Borrelli, the city’s finance director.
The council held a called meeting at the City Meeting Center to hold a final hearing and vote on the proposed $42 million city budget for 2021. That is $1.7 million more than council members expected to spend when they first held budget hearings this summer, a reflection of the money the city took in after refinancing bonds to take advantage of pandemic-era low interest rates.
That $1.7 million will go to projects spread out across the city’s council wards, including:
— $200,000 for drainage issues and other improvements in Randolph Park
— $200,000 for paving of West 15th Street
— $250,000 for a proposed museum to be named after former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher
— $30,000 for a building pad and utilities for an economic development site on Glen Addie Avenue and another $30,000 for a site on Leighton Avenue
— $325,000 to address drainage issues in Golden Springs
— $75,000 for improvements at Cane Creek golf course and the municipal golf course known as The Hill
— $40,000 for speed calming devices
— $75,000 for track resurfacing at the city’s Sports Complex
— $100,000 for demolition and grass cutting on nuisance properties
— $50,000 for paving of alleys
— $50,000 in assistance to small business
— $25,000 for emergency home repair assistance
— $175,000 to extend sidewalks in Golden Springs
It’s not uncommon for the council to end its budget process in late September, and to end it with a long list of amendments intended to fund projects long sought by individual council members. The budget, with the $1.7 million in recently added projects, passed 5-0 today with little discussion.
The council also amended the current year’s budget to set aside $625,000 to replace the roof of the Anniston Museum of Natural History. In budget hearings this year, museum officials warned that without a replacement, there could be water damage to the museum’s collection, which includes an Egyptian mummy and a 19th-century naturalist’s bird specimens.
That expenditure is possible because Anniston actually saw more revenue than expected in fiscal 2020, despite the pandemic. Borrelli said the windfall was largely due to the presence of a Lowe’s hardware store on the north end of town, as well as a Walmart in Lenlock. Both stores had full parking lots even during the April stay-at-home order, largely because of people stocking up on supplies and doing home repairs.
The roof-repair amendment passed 5-0, though one councilman expressed concern about the cost of the roof.
“I’m going to vote for this while holding my nose,” said Councilman Ben Little. He said he recalled previous requests for repairs on the roof, and he asked what happened to $70,000 the city set aside for the roof in an earlier budget year.
“Were we patching it before? Was that a replacement?” Little asked.
City Manager Steven Folks said that money was set aside for gutters at the museum
“The $70,000 was just for gutters? They must be gutting somebody’s checkbook,” Little said.
Borrelli said the gutter money was never spent and would be rolled over into the money set aside for the roof replacement.
Asked about the timetable for the projects approved today, Folks said city officials would begin working on a plan immediately, though it’s not yet clear when construction will begin.