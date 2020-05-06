Anniston council approves $100K in coronavirus business aid

The Anniston City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to set aside $100,000 for a grant program for small businesses affected by coronavirus.
The money will go to a fund run by the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, which will give grants of $2,000 to $5,000 to Calhoun County businesses with two to 25 employees. Applications for the grants are competitive, city officials said, but the money from Anniston will be earmarked for city businesses.
“If the city puts the money in, the money goes strictly to businesses in Anniston,” said Mayor Jack Draper.
The vote came in a regular council meeting at the Anniston City Meeting Center, where the council again met without an audience, still observing COVID-19 distancing rules.
Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians have filed initial unemployment claims since the state began shutting down businesses in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Council members for weeks have talked about setting aside some money to help local businesses, in a fashion similar to federal assistance programs. One challenge has been the city’s own financial situation: The city expects to lose 10 percent of its revenue this year due to the virus.
Council members initially seemed divided on the plan. Councilman Ben Little questioned why the Community Foundation was chosen for the project, over the city’s revolving loan fund. He also wanted to know what criteria would be used to pick loan recipients.
“Having this group already picked out when you come is just a problem for me,” he said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said the revolving loan fund has been out of commission for some time.
Jennifer Maddox, director of the foundation, said applications for the program are already open at yourcommunityfirst.org, with criteria for loans listed.
Councilman David Reddick asked whether the application process would be complicated, saying that in past scholarship programs, the foundation has sometimes had an application process that’s more complex than federal applications. Maddox said the foundation’s process is a little less complex than applying for a federal COVID-19 grant. It’s easier for a local group to verify an applicant’s identity, she said.
“The difference between the federal government and us is that the federal government doesn’t know who they’re talking to,” she said.
The council also voted to authorize Draper or City Manager Steven Folks to enter into an agreement with the developers of Village at the Springs, a proposed 130-unit subdivision off Choccolocco Road, that would allow the city to take possession of part of the subdivision’s property in a quit-claim deed.
Draper and Jenkins said the developers need to complete three artificial ponds on the property to meet drainage requirements. Calhoun County’s government has agreed to dig those ponds, Draper said, though the county isn’t allowed to do such work on private property. The plan, the mayor said, was to accept the land, allow the work to proceed and then deed the land back to the developers so the city wouldn’t have to maintain it.
The council last year agreed to pick up the tab for up to $500,000 in sanitary sewer improvements for the project, which is the first major housing development the city has seen in recent memory. Council members expect to recoup much of the money from a sewer fee on homes in the development.
Tuesday’s land proposal initially drew opposition from Councilman David Reddick, who has been campaigning for years for an artificial lake in the Randolph Park neighborhood, without success.
“I don’t think you see what’s happening,” he said. “We’re jumping through hoops to get this in Golden Springs, but I have a real problem in my district and I came to you two years ago.”
Jenkins said the difference was that the Village at the Springs lake project wouldn’t cost the city anything, with the county doing the work.
The proposal passed 5-0.
The council also voted unanimously to accept $20,000 in federal relief funds for Anniston Regional Airport. Public Works Director David Arnett said the money would be used for wind socks and other issues mentioned in a Federal Aviation “letter of investigation” sent to the city last month.
The letter cited understaffing and cracked pavement and other maintenance issues at the airport. The council last week met behind closed doors to discuss the report, invoking a law that lets them go into executive session to discuss matters likely to lead to litigation. Little, who opposed the decision to meet in executive session, released the FAA letter to The Anniston Star.
In other business, the council:
— Appointed Derrick Foster to the Parks and Recreation Beautification Board and Scott Frame to the Historic Preservation Commission.
— Voted to place temporary speed humps on Fifth Street between Leighton Avenue and Lapsley Avenue, at the stop sign leaving Indian Hills Apartments, at the intersection of 21st Street and McDaniel Avenue and on Parkwin Avenue between 21st and 16th Streets
— Heard a first reading of an ordinance to lower the speed limit on Maple Street to 15 mph.