Anniston council adds new Ward 1 polling place

The Anniston City Council voted Thursday 4-0 to add the city senior center on Littlebrandt Drive at McClellan as a polling place for Aug. 25 city elections.
The vote came in a called meeting one day after the city announced that the Calhoun County Health Department wouldn’t be a polling place this year — a decision that left voters in Council Ward 1 with only one place to cast their votes. The city’s other wards have two or three polling places each.
“It’s pretty self-explanatory,” said Mayor Jack Draper. “It’s just to make sure everyone has access to a polling place and to the ballot box.”
City officials on Wednesday released a list and map of polling places for the city elections — and made a point of noting that the Health Department building, on McClellan Boulevard near Blue Mountain, was no longer a polling place.
City officials said the Health Department requested the change, citing patient privacy concerns for people who use the clinic.
City clerk Skyler Bass said the department raised those issues before the rise of COVID-19, when the Health Department building became a site for coronavirus testing. City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the change also helps keep voters from coming into contact with people who may be positive for the virus.
“Obviously you don’t want people coming in to be tested at the same time people are coming in to vote,” Hodges said.
Prior to the City Council’s vote Thursday, that temporarily left Ward 1 with one polling place: First Presbyterian Church at 1701 Henry Road. The Health Department site had been the closest polling place for people at McClellan, and its initial deletion didn’t go over well with Ward 1’s council candidates.
Candidate Angela Fears lives at McClellan and said she had voted at the Health Department in the past. She said Wednesday, the day before the vote, that elimination of the Health Department site could discourage some people from voting and that the city should have come up with an alternate site.
“They should have thought that out before now,” she said.
Ward 1 candidate Erica Tolson moved to McClellan after the most recent election and has never had a chance to vote at the Health Department site, though on Wednesday she, too, voiced concerns.
“I don't feel like it’s right,” Tolson said. “They need to think about people who don’t have transportation. It would not be right for all those people who live in Lenlock to have to go so far to cast a vote.”
Once the vote was taken, though, incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins, also a McClellan resident, said he was glad the council found a second polling place for the ward. He said that with both changes — dropping the Health Department site and adopting the senior center site — his biggest worry is that people will be confused about where their polling place is. He urged city staff to publicize the change.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t end up with a whole bunch of election-day confusion,” he said.
Ward 1 initially had a fourth candidate, Mary Charlotte Caver, who qualified to run last month. Bass, the city clerk, said Caver later withdrew from the race.
There are now nine polling sites for the upcoming city elections, and city officials have been quick to point out that a voter’s polling place in the city races may be different from the place they cast a vote in state and federal elections.
The last day to register to vote in the city races is Monday, Aug. 10.
State officials last month announced that people will be able to vote absentee in city races if they cite a health concern with in-person voting due to COVID-19. Bass said voters can seek an absentee ballot either through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office (www.alabamavotes.gov) or by contacting her office at Anniston City Hall on McClellan Boulevard. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 20, Bass said.
To be counted, absentee ballots have to be turned in to the city clerk by the close of business on Aug. 24, or postmarked Aug. 24 or earlier, Bass said.