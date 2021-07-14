Anniston considers pay increases in tight labor market

In another reflection of the tight labor market, Anniston city officials on Wednesday unveiled a proposed 2022 budget with an average 2.5 percent raise in pay for city employees.
The $42 million budget proposal also includes a raise in starting pay for officers in the Anniston Police Department, where 16 positions remain unfilled.
“They’re still doing what they have to do. You’ve got the chief out running calls,” said city manager Steven Folks.
The Anniston City Council held its first hearing on the 2022 budget Wednesday at the City Meeting Center on Noble Street. The marks of COVID-19 and the recovery are everywhere in the budget numbers.
The city’s spending actually grew during the pandemic year. Finance director Julie Borrelli said Anniston is on track to spend about $44 million in the current fiscal year, some of it from the first round of federal COVID assistance.
City officials have said that sales tax in town remained relatively strong even during the pandemic, largely because of shopping at big-box locations such as Lowe’s and Walmart.
Based on those numbers, Borrelli said she’s predicting the city will have a little more revenue in 2022 than it did in the 2020 fiscal year, which started before the pandemic.
The new budget proposal changes little in the city’s proposed spending, but city officials say they do need to raise pay, because hiring people in the post-pandemic economy is growing difficult.
Borrelli said the new budget would offer pay raises at various levels to people in various positions, though the raises would average out to a 2.5 percent increase in payroll to every department.
Council members seemed to agree on the need for a raise, though Councilman Jay Jenkins said he was concerned about workers who are “capped out” — having already hit maximum city pay limits for their job.
“I just want to make sure we’re not ignoring that 20-year employee who deserves a raise,” Jenkins said.
Folks said the council could consider one-time bonuses or other options.
The budget would also raise pay for a starting police officer from $16.97 per hour to $18.72 per hour — something Chief Nick Bowles said would help the city bring in new officers. Bowles said the city is now fourth in the county in starting salary among new officers. The proposed raise would make the city second only to Oxford, where starting pay is around $20 per hour.
“This has been a problem for a long time, as I recall,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said. “We’re not paying our officers enough.”
“Other departments love us for that,” Jenkins said. City officials have long maintained that Anniston hires beginning officers and holds on to them just long enough for them to find work in higher-paying departments.
The pandemic has made the shortage worse. In remarks after the meeting, Bowles said he doesn’t regularly go out on patrol, but because of labor shortages, he has gone out on calls. Sergeants and lieutenants who were once in more supervisory roles now spend more time on the street.
“We’re so short, they’re running calls just like patrol officers,” Bowles said.
The budget would set aside around $20,000 for signing bonuses for new officers and finders’ fees for officers who recruit a new officer.
Jenkins asked whether there was some sort of time commitment associated with the bonus. Bowles said officers would need at least a year on the job to collect a bonus, which would likely be $1,000.
Not mentioned in the budget was the city’s plan to find or build a new city hall to replace the building that was razed to make way for a new federal courthouse.
City officials earlier this week put out an online poll seeking public input on four proposed city hall sites downtown. The council has yet to assign a price tag to a new city hall, but it’s likely the city would issue a bond to pay for construction.
Folks said there is still unassigned money in the budget proposal that could go to that project.
The council has until late September to approve the budget.