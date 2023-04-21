Anniston conducting resident needs survey

The City of Anniston is conducting what it calls a “needs assessment survey” to help formulate planning priorities over the next five years as well as to better analyze impediments to fair housing choice.
The consolidated plan identifies general community needs and provides a five-year strategy for how U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant funds will be used to develop community resources that meet those needs. The Analysis of Impediments identifies barriers to equal housing access and proposes strategies to overcome those barriers.
The survey may be completed online at the link above.
For more information, please contact Alisa James, CDBG coordinator, at 256-231-7799 or at ajames@annistonal.gov.
