Anniston conducting resident needs survey

The City of Anniston is conducting what it calls a “needs assessment survey” to help formulate planning priorities over the next five years as well as to better analyze impediments to fair housing choice.

To access the survey online, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AnnistonNeeds.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.