Anniston company to rework Pell City Streetscapes

If all goes well, and the work can stay on schedule, downtown Pell City will have a whole new look before the Christmas season.

City Manager Brian Muenger said recently the contracted company that had the low bid for the work, the Anniston-based Taylor Corporation, said the work is expected to take 105 days.