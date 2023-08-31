Anniston company to rework Pell City Streetscapes

If all goes well, and the work can stay on schedule, downtown Pell City will have a whole new look before the Christmas season.
City Manager Brian Muenger said recently the contracted company that had the low bid for the work, the Anniston-based Taylor Corporation, said the work is expected to take 105 days.
A plan for revamping the city’s sidewalks, handicap access, landscaping and general aesthetic is scheduled to get under way by mid-September, announced during a recent City Council meeting.
The project will begin at 17th Street and continue on both sides of Cogswell Avenue through town to Comer Avenue, concluding at U.S. 231. The Comer Avenue section of the project will include sidewalks on one side of the street.
Taylor Corporation bid the work at $829,652, and the city has $640,000 in grant funds to put into the cost, along with adding an additional $313,054. Construction and Engineering Inspection Services are also required for the Alabama Department of transportation project, and this adds another $123,401.