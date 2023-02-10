Anniston company launches new electrician’s apprenticeship program

Commercial Trade Solutions in Anniston is now providing the first company-sponsored electrician apprentice program in Calhoun County.
The company is establishing the program with the hopes of filling the local demand for workers trained in the skilled trades reported to be at an all-time high.
Working with the assistance of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship and NCCER (The National Center for Construction Education and Research), CTS spent months designing a training program based on NCCER standards.
“We are excited to partner with Commercial Trade Solutions, LLC to expand the use of apprenticeship programs in the East Alabama region,” said Josh Laney, Director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship. “Electricians serve a vital role in the infrastructure of our state and CTS’s apprenticeship program is providing new opportunities for Alabama citizens to gain these essential skills and build a career in the electrical field.”
Apprentices who participate in the four-year program will receive the required classroom and theory instruction, while also gaining valuable “on-the-job” training as an employee of CTS.
Those who complete the program will be eligible to test for their Alabama Journeyman Electrician license.
CTS owner Matthew Sarver hopes to offer the program to other regional contractors as a means of providing required training for their employees as well.
“CTS is committed to the training of new electricians in order to equip them with the knowledge and skills to better themselves and the community,” Sarver said.
