Anniston company launches new electrician’s apprenticeship program

Commercial Trade Solutions in Anniston is now providing the first company-sponsored electrician apprentice program in Calhoun County.

The company is establishing the program with the hopes of filling the local demand for workers trained in the skilled trades reported to be at an all-time high.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.