Anniston civil rights sites have online home

General Jackson West 15th Street

Anniston businessman General Jackson stands with the new brown and gold plaque commemorating West 15th Street’s role in the civil rights movement. The plaque, part of a new Civil Rights Trail, is stamped with a QR code loaded with photos and information about each site.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said the trail includes ten historic sites marked with brown and gold plaques, along with a QR code, which when scanned by a smartphone, will take the visitor to the new digital Civil Rights Trail along with photos and information about each site.

Last week the city of Anniston released a digital Civil Rights Trail that recognizes key events and significant sights and people in Anniston during a key period, 1954-1968, in the civil rights movement.

Southern Railway Station

At the Southern Railway Station, now the Multimodel Center, Art Bacon, a student at Talladega College, arrived in Anniston by train on Jan. 2, 1961. Four weeks earlier, on Dec. 5, 1960, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Boynton v. Virginia that segregation in public transportation facilities was illegal. Bacon, who was returning to school after the Christmas holidays from his home in Florida, waited for a ride to Talladega in a waiting room that, under Jim Crow laws, had been reserved for whites. He was attacked and beaten.
St. John United Methodist Church

St. John United Methodist Church, founded at the turn of the 19th century, is the first African-American Methodist Episcopal Church in south Anniston. The original structure was built in 1922. The current building was erected in 1951 on the corner of D Street and Christine Avenue. St. John was the site of mass meetings during the civil rights movement. The Ku Klux Klan, who violently opposed civil rights progress in Anniston and other Southern cities, fired shots into the church on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1963.
Trailways Bus station

The former Trailways Bus station on Noble Street. While many people have heard of the ‘burning bus,’ fewer know of the other bus that arrived in Anniston on the same day, May 14, 1961. On board were a group of black and white, male and female Freedom Riders exercising their right to sit wherever and with whomever they pleased. Also on board were members of the KKK who had boarded the bus in Atlanta and had taunted the Riders on their journey. As the bus slowed to a stop at the Anniston Trailways terminal, a group of young white men came on board and began to enforce segregated seating: whites in front, Blacks in back. The men beat the Riders, forcing them to segregate. Police intervened, but made no arrests, and the bus continued to Birmingham. The badly injured Freedom Riders were kept separated by their attackers.
Calhoun County Courthouse

Calhoun County Courthouse, site of the Willie Brewster murder trial. Inflammatory words of hate spewed by the Rev. Connie Lynch, of the National States Rights Party, on the grounds of the Calhoun County Courthouse on July 15, 1965, led to the death of an innocent man. As Willie Brewster, an African American, drove home with co-workers from the night shift at Union Foundry, shots were fired into the car, and Brewster was hit in the neck. Local white extremist Hubert Damon Strange was convicted by an all–white jury for killing Brewster. It marks the first instance in Alabama history when a white jury penalized a white person for racial murder.
Old Anniston City Hall

The Human Relations Council was formed at the former site of Anniston City Hall, now the U.S. Federal Courthouse. As people in cities and towns across the South reacted with violence to changes brought about by civil rights legislation, Annistonians found a way to work together for racial harmony. On May 16, 1963, the Anniston City Commission, at the urging of City Finance Commissioner Miller Sproull, established two resolutions: one formed the bi-racial Human Relations Council, the other assigned its nine members — five white men and four Black men.
Human Relations Council

Anniston Public Library

The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County stands on the site of the Carnegie library. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963, Reverends William B. McClain and Nimrod Q. Reynolds were attacked by a mob of whites as they attempted to peacefully integrate the Anniston Public Library. Although America was moving toward desegregated public facilities, the culture in Anniston was not yet ready to change.
Anniston Memorial Hospital

Regional Medical Center sits on the site of the old Anniston Memorial Hospital. When seven injured black and white Freedom Riders refused to move to segregated emergency rooms after arriving at Anniston Memorial Hospital in May 1961, staff members were faced with a difficult decision: Ignore the threats of the mob outside to burn down the hospital and treat the Riders together, or refuse to treat the Riders at all. Ultimately, the hospital’s staff chose to treat the injured Freedom Riders.
Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church

It was at Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church where African American Annistonians gathered in ‘mass meetings’ to hear the message of non-violence extolled by the Reverends D.C. Washington and Nimrod Q. Reynolds. A host of civil rights leaders including Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Fred Shuttlesworth, Benjamin Mays, Walter White, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., also visited the church. The original church is featured on the historic marker outside the current church.
Original Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church

The original church that is featured on the historic marker outside the current church.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.