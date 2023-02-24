Anniston civil rights sites have online home

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Anniston businessman General Jackson stands with the new brown and gold plaque commemorating West 15th Street’s role in the civil rights movement. The plaque, part of a new Civil Rights Trail, is stamped with a QR code loaded with photos and information about each site.
At the Southern Railway Station, now the Multimodel Center, Art Bacon, a student at Talladega College, arrived in Anniston by train on Jan. 2, 1961. Four weeks earlier, on Dec. 5, 1960, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Boynton v. Virginia that segregation in public transportation facilities was illegal. Bacon, who was returning to school after the Christmas holidays from his home in Florida, waited for a ride to Talladega in a waiting room that, under Jim Crow laws, had been reserved for whites. He was attacked and beaten.
St. John United Methodist Church, founded at the turn of the 19th century, is the first African-American Methodist Episcopal Church in south Anniston. The original structure was built in 1922. The current building was erected in 1951 on the corner of D Street and Christine Avenue. St. John was the site of mass meetings during the civil rights movement. The Ku Klux Klan, who violently opposed civil rights progress in Anniston and other Southern cities, fired shots into the church on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1963.
The former Trailways Bus station on Noble Street. While many people have heard of the ‘burning bus,’ fewer know of the other bus that arrived in Anniston on the same day, May 14, 1961. On board were a group of black and white, male and female Freedom Riders exercising their right to sit wherever and with whomever they pleased. Also on board were members of the KKK who had boarded the bus in Atlanta and had taunted the Riders on their journey. As the bus slowed to a stop at the Anniston Trailways terminal, a group of young white men came on board and began to enforce segregated seating: whites in front, Blacks in back. The men beat the Riders, forcing them to segregate. Police intervened, but made no arrests, and the bus continued to Birmingham. The badly injured Freedom Riders were kept separated by their attackers.
Calhoun County Courthouse, site of the Willie Brewster murder trial. Inflammatory words of hate spewed by the Rev. Connie Lynch, of the National States Rights Party, on the grounds of the Calhoun County Courthouse on July 15, 1965, led to the death of an innocent man. As Willie Brewster, an African American, drove home with co-workers from the night shift at Union Foundry, shots were fired into the car, and Brewster was hit in the neck. Local white extremist Hubert Damon Strange was convicted by an all–white jury for killing Brewster. It marks the first instance in Alabama history when a white jury penalized a white person for racial murder.
The Human Relations Council was formed at the former site of Anniston City Hall, now the U.S. Federal Courthouse. As people in cities and towns across the South reacted with violence to changes brought about by civil rights legislation, Annistonians found a way to work together for racial harmony. On May 16, 1963, the Anniston City Commission, at the urging of City Finance Commissioner Miller Sproull, established two resolutions: one formed the bi-racial Human Relations Council, the other assigned its nine members — five white men and four Black men.
The Human Relations Council was formed at the former site of Anniston City Hall, now the U.S. Federal Courthouse. As people in cities and towns across the South reacted with violence to changes brought about by civil rights legislation, Annistonians found a way to work together for racial harmony. On May 16, 1963, the Anniston City Commission, at the urging of City Finance Commissioner Miller Sproull, established two resolutions: one formed the bi-racial Human Relations Council, the other assigned its nine members — five white men and four Black men.
The Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County stands on the site of the Carnegie library. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963, Reverends William B. McClain and Nimrod Q. Reynolds were attacked by a mob of whites as they attempted to peacefully integrate the Anniston Public Library. Although America was moving toward desegregated public facilities, the culture in Anniston was not yet ready to change.
Regional Medical Center sits on the site of the old Anniston Memorial Hospital. When seven injured black and white Freedom Riders refused to move to segregated emergency rooms after arriving at Anniston Memorial Hospital in May 1961, staff members were faced with a difficult decision: Ignore the threats of the mob outside to burn down the hospital and treat the Riders together, or refuse to treat the Riders at all. Ultimately, the hospital’s staff chose to treat the injured Freedom Riders.
It was at Seventeenth Street Missionary Baptist Church where African American Annistonians gathered in ‘mass meetings’ to hear the message of non-violence extolled by the Reverends D.C. Washington and Nimrod Q. Reynolds. A host of civil rights leaders including Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall, Fred Shuttlesworth, Benjamin Mays, Walter White, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr., also visited the church. The original church is featured on the historic marker outside the current church.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said the trail includes ten historic sites marked with brown and gold plaques, along with a QR code, which when scanned by a smartphone, will take the visitor to the new digital Civil Rights Trail along with photos and information about each site.
Last week the city of Anniston released a digital Civil Rights Trail that recognizes key events and significant sights and people in Anniston during a key period, 1954-1968, in the civil rights movement.
Each digital stop on the trail gives more information about the people, places and events that shaped the course of Anniston’s civil rights history.
Hodges said the Anniston Civil Rights and Heritage Trail Committee first began the Anniston Civil Rights Trail project in 2010 when conversations with local residents revealed that many people were unaware of the events that occurred in Anniston in the 1960s.The Anniston Civil Rights Trail was made possible by the city of Anniston, the Alabama Department of Tourism, the Alabama Historical Commission Black Heritage Council and Jacksonville State University, Hodges said.
The ten digital trail markers direct the visitor’s attention to these places or events:
A visit to the Civil Rights Trail this week took just over an hour. The parking was ample at each site and the people encountered along the way were friendly and knowledgeable about the significance of the trail.
Some of the sites selected are milestones along a dark path in Anniston’s civil rights struggles.
The Saint John United Methodist Church is highlighted on the trail due to racial violence. The Ku Klux Klan, who violently opposed civil rights progress in Anniston and other Southern cities, fired shots into the church on Mother’s Day on May 12, 1963.
The Calhoun County Courthouse is on the tour to bring recognition to the trial of Willie Brewster, an African American who was shot and killed while he drove home from the night shift at Union Foundry in 1965. During the trial local white extremist Hubert Damon Strange was convicted by an all-white jury for killing Brewster, marking the first instance in Alabama history when a white jury penalized a white person for racial murder.
At a recent Anniston City Council meeting, Councilwoman Millie Harris said the Civil Rights Trail is essential in telling Anniston’s story both good and bad.
“I think it’s critical that we acknowledge our past, in order to move into the future and to avoid future mistakes,” she said.
“We need to have a good sense of our past, and the civil rights movement was huge here in Anniston and we do have a good story to tell because we came together in unity, where a lot communities continue to struggle and so we do have a good story to tell and I think we need to highlight everything, the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful,” Harris said.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.