Anniston City Schools makes plans for leftover funding

Leftover funding from the previous academic year is expected to help the Anniston school system pay for programs — and possibly extra help for overworked teachers — during the upcoming school year.
Board of education members voted Tuesday morning at a monthly meeting to approve amendments to the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to Johanna Martin, the system’s chief financial officer, those amendments account for leftover money from the system’s funds for delinquent, homeless and special education students, as well as from its career tech improvement fund.
She said there are also unused funds left from the federal CARES Act, grants for gifted and at-risk students, summer reading program funds, teacher mentoring funds and money from the Public School College and Authority.
She said the school’s application for a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act is not yet due, and the system will likely have to take money from that into account for the 2021 budget.
“We can really utilize this to bolster the needs of our students, our teachers and our administrators to get them where they need to be,” board president Robert Houston said.
According to Houston, some faculty and staff have devoted up to 16 hours a day to their jobs, and the district could use the extra money to bring in temporary hires to support them and to make sure the money is allocated appropriately.
Superintendent Ray Hill said many of the grants stipulate the money cannot be used to hire full-time staff, but funds could be used to hire extra help on a contract basis.
Board members also voted to buy three new vans — two for its child nutrition program and one for its technology program. Hill said the district previously had a van but hadn’t used it for a while until last year, to distribute meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was pretty old,” he said.
In other business:
— Anniston High School Principal Alexis Wise spoke to the board on how the school’s cosmetology and culinary arts programs would not be offered during the next school year. She said she was working with Gadsden State Community College to “revamp” the programs or offer students dual-enrollment opportunities.
— The board upgraded its cybersecurity measures after, board members believe, someone made two attempts to bring malware into the school’s system through its guest portal.
— The board shortened its official statement of mission, vision and beliefs. Hill said he wanted them to be more easily applicable to administrators, teachers and students.