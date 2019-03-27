Anniston’s city manager has filed formal complaint of racial discrimination and workplace harassment against two sitting city councilmen, according to a Wednesday memo written by the city’s human resources director.
“I welcome the chance to talk about race,” said Ben Little, one of the two councilmen accused in the complaint.
Little and fellow Councilman David Reddick have long been critics of City Manager Jay Johnson, accusing him, among other things, of shortchanging their districts on projects and funding. Reddick and Little are black and Johnson is white; in recent weeks, the two councilmen have openly claimed Johnson is motivated by racism.
Johnson, meanwhile, has taken a reply-all approach in defending himself against those allegations. When Reddick earlier this month claimed that Johnson invited only white council members to a meeting — ignoring Reddick and Little, the only black members of the council — Johnson responded with an email to the entire council.
“You are wrong,” Johnson said in that email. “You do not know me; you have not taken the time to get to know me or talk rationally with me. You are using terms that are totally unacceptable in the public workplace.”
Johnson’s reply was apparently a response to Reddick’s assertions, in an earlier email to Johnson, that “you subscribe to the principle of ‘segregation yesterday, segregation today and segregation forever.’”
Replying, Johnson wrote, “You are an Elected Official, but that does not allow you to make untruthful and disparaging racial comments about another individual as you are doing. I submit you are deliberately and willfully discriminating against me because I am a white male.”
Attempts to reach Johnson Wednesday were unsuccessful. In an internal memo, city human resources director Bersheba Austin notified Little and Reddick they were the subject of a “formal complaint of racial discrimination and workplace harassment.” It doesn’t outline details of Johnson’s complaint.
Austin in a telephone interview said she couldn’t comment publicly on human resources cases.
Reddick forwarded the memo to The Star, after mentioning the complaint to a reporter in an unrelated interview.
“I’ve been criticizing his performance, and he’s saying it’s harassment,” Reddick said. “Now he’s admitting that he can’t work with 50 percent of the city.”
Anniston’s population is roughly half black and half white, with four council members elected from wards and a mayor elected at large. That has historically led to a majority-white council, though there wasbriefly a black majority after Marcus Dunn was appointed in 2012 to fill a vacant council seat.
When Johnson was hired last year, Reddick cast the only vote against his employment, saying the council had overlooked a black candidate to focus on Johnson.
Little voted with the 4-1 majority for Johnson in that vote — a fact he was quick to point out Wednesday.
“If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” Little said. He said he was opposed to Johnson because of a lack of business development in the city and what he claimed was a pattern of ignoring majority-black wards.
Little said he hoped Johnson’s complaint would lead to a City Council inquiry. He said it wasn’t appropriate for Johnson to file a claim with the city’s HR manager, who works for him.
“An employee shouldn’t be put into the position he’s trying to put her in,” he said. The council is the proper venue for the claim, he said.
Little was one of the leaders of an inquiry into alleged impropriety at City Hall that consumed the council for months in 2010 and 2011. The inquiry led to multiple subpoenas against public officials and occasionally caused tempers to flare on the council, but produced no clear results.
Anniston’s municipal matters are governed by a Council-Manager Act that sets boundaries between the duties of council members and the city staff. Little left the council in 2012 after being found guilty of breaching the act for giving an order to a member of the city’s staff.
It’s unclear how the council-manager division would affect the process of responding to a human resources complaint by a city manager, who is the top official on the city’s staff.
“I don’t know the answer to that,” said Ken Smith, director of the Alabama League of Municipalities. He said that because Anniston has its own local version of the Council-Manager Act, the answer would depend on local rules.
Smith said he couldn’t recall a past instance of a city manager filing a human resources complaint against a council member.
Attempts to reach Mayor Jack Draper and city attorney Bruce Downey Wednesday were unsuccessful.